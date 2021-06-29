7 Brilliant Ways to Use Aloe Beyond Treating Sunburn

5 Anti-aging face mask

"Studies have shown that aloe vera increases growth factors for fibroblasts—the cells that make collagen," says Dr. Nazarian, who goes on to say that this is potentially the reason why aloe is so effective at healing wounds and scars. (Remember, more collagen equals fewer wrinkles.) Dr. Gonzalez adds that aloe is also a rich source of vitamins E and C; both are powerful antioxidants, and vitamin C also helps boost collagen production. Couple that with the fact that, unlike so many effective anti-aging ingredients (ahem, retinol, we're looking at you), aloe vera is extremely well-tolerated and very unlikely to cause any kind of irritation or allergic reaction, says Dr. Nazarian, so much so that it's even often recommended for those with skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. There are plenty of anti-aging moisturizers and serums that contain aloe vera, but Dr. Nazarian suggests using pure aloe whenever possible, so that you can be certain of the purity and concentration you're getting. Use it in lieu of moisturizer, or in tandem with any more potent anti-aging products.