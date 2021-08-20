African Black Soap Can Do Wonders for Skin—Here's What to Know Before Adding It to Your Hygiene Routine

Whether you're looking to banish dry skin, fade dark spots, or heal existing breakouts, we're here to convince you that African black soap is a powerhouse cleanser essential to any skin care routine. Most notably known as an age-old beauty secret, African black soap is quickly becoming a much-revered body and facial cleanser that boasts numerous skin benefits.

African black soap (also known as black soap) is a traditional skin cleanser used for its cleansing and natural clarifying properties. This ultimate beauty buy is ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin types. According to the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic, black soap is well known in African cultures as an ancient remedy for healthy skin. In Nigeria, black soap originates from the Yoruba words "ose dudu," and is composed of palm oil, cocoa pods, and other ingredients produced in traditional methods. It's characteristically known in these African cultures for its quality to improve uneven skin tone, razor bumps, and overall texture and quality of the skin. African black soap is also widely used for acne, eczema, and general skin care. Caroline Robinson, MD, FAAD, dermatologist and CEO of Tone Dermatology, shares tips and tricks for integrating this one-of-a-kind cleanser into your regular regime for incredible benefits.