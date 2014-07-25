6 Good Treatments for Adult Acne
Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Pore Refining Scrub
Remove pore-clogging skin cells and dissolve existing buildup under the surface with this blend of jojoba beads, fruit acids, and salicylic acid.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash
This lightweight gel morphs into a rich foam that whisks away dirt and oil without drying. Formulated with acne-calming calendula extract and glycerin, it soothes and softens so that skin feels refreshed, not tight.
To buy: $29, kiehls.com.
Murad Acne Spot Fast Fix
Benzoyl peroxide, the powerful bacteria-killing ingredient in this fast-acting treatment, penetrates congested pores to flatten pesky pop-ups in less time.
To buy: $18, murad.com.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo
Benzoyl peroxide and skin-smoothing micro-exfoliating LHA pack a one-two punch against blackheads and whiteheads with minimal irritation and no medicinal scent.
To buy: $30, jet.com.
Renée Rouleau Night Time Spot Lotion
Camphor and sulfur tackle pore-clogging oil and bacteria, while chamomile extract reduces inflammation. Apply directly to spots before bed and wake up to smoother skin.
To buy: $28.50, reneerouleau.com.
Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads
Combat shine, redness, and oncoming bumps with a single swipe of these deep-cleaning pads.
To buy: $9, drugstore.com.
