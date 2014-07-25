6 Good Treatments for Adult Acne

By Laurice Rawls
Updated August 29, 2014
Break free from bad breakouts: These six spot solutions have you covered.
Burt’s Bees Natural Acne Solutions Pore Refining Scrub

Remove pore-clogging skin cells and dissolve existing buildup under the surface with this blend of jojoba beads, fruit acids, and salicylic acid.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

Featured August 2014

Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

This lightweight gel morphs into a rich foam that whisks away dirt and oil without drying. Formulated with acne-calming calendula extract and glycerin, it soothes and softens so that skin feels refreshed, not tight.

To buy: $29, kiehls.com.

Murad Acne Spot Fast Fix

Benzoyl peroxide, the powerful bacteria-killing ingredient in this fast-acting treatment, penetrates congested pores to flatten pesky pop-ups in less time.

To buy: $18, murad.com.

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo

Benzoyl peroxide and skin-smoothing micro-exfoliating LHA pack a one-two punch against blackheads and whiteheads with minimal irritation and no medicinal scent.

To buy: $30, jet.com.

Renée Rouleau Night Time Spot Lotion

Camphor and sulfur tackle pore-clogging oil and bacteria, while chamomile extract reduces inflammation. Apply directly to spots before bed and wake up to smoother skin.

To buy: $28.50, reneerouleau.com.

Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Pads

Combat shine, redness, and oncoming bumps with a single swipe of these deep-cleaning pads.

To buy: $9, drugstore.com.

