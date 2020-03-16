Got acne? Before you slather pimple cream all over your face, some blemishes can't simply be eliminated with a killer cleanser or spot treatment. These products help by targeting breakouts on a topical level, but not all pimples are due to oily skin and clogged pores. Acne in certain areas can indicate underlying health or lifestyle issues that will only clear up once the problem is resolved. Dubbed face mapping, it's a practice that's been done for thousands of years, and while it has evolved since the ancient days, many dermatologists still rely on it for diagnosing the best treatment.

If the eyes are the window to the soul, think of your face as a window to your health. "Acne face mapping splits the face into zones that correspond with specific medical or lifestyle triggers," says Claire Chang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "It stems from ancient Eastern medicine, suggesting that a person's skin may be a reflection of their inner health. Bodily imbalance was thought to trigger breakouts in the skin, with specific areas of the face representing specific organs. In recent times, modern face mapping has evolved to include more scientific and evidence-based causes of acne breakouts."

Intrigued? Us, too. However, you should take the practice with a grain of salt. According to Dr. Chang, face mapping may help point to some possible triggers, but it is nowhere near a universal rule that works for everyone. "Face mapping can be used as one tool in our toolbox in diagnosing and treating acne but should not be considered foolproof. Rather, we need to take the patient as a whole into consideration. Genetics, hormones, diet, lifestyle, and environmental triggers also play a key role."

If you do find your breakouts always appearing on the exact same spot on your face, we've put together the most modern acne face mapping guide by merging the best of Eastern medicine with dermatologist-confirmed statistics. Keep scrolling to find out how to best diagnose your spots based on location.

acne face mapping Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong