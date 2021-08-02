I Can't Stop Buying People This Shea Moisturizer From Amazon
There are two kinds of people: Those who've mastered the art of just-because gift giving and those who find themselves sweating in the wine aisle trying to decide if going by solely the label is an appropriate way to gauge whether a bottle is hostess gift worthy. Spoiler: I'm the latter.
That said, I do aspire to be someone who gives the people in their life thoughtfully sourced gifts. Luckily, I have people in my life who it comes to naturally — like my aunt, who gave me this dreamy lavender hand creme that I now buy for everyone, too.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
I'd be lying if I said it doesn't have a little something to do with the fact that it's available on Amazon. After all, we're creatures of habit, and I am a creature of the convenience of having things shipped to my doorstep. But after receiving the shea creme and finding myself entranced with how smoothly it went on, how lovely it smelled, and how a little went a long way, I needed to pass along the goodness.
It isn't just me who's fallen for the whipped hand cream, either—dozens of Amazon shoppers share the same sentiment. "Of all the lotions and creams I have used over a lifetime this is by far one of the best," one customer said of the cream. "I was shocked at how featherlight the jar was and found the cream itself to be silky smooth with no oily or waxy residue at all! I have extremely dry skin and am disabled, and have been in desperate need for a clean, light, moisturizing cream without a lot of additives and unnecessary ingredients. I have finally found it and I actually look forward to putting this cream on. And to top it off it has an amazing story and is made right here in the USA! I am thrilled and will be sticking with this cream, my search for the perfect cream is finally over!"
While the lavender scent is what initially made me a fan—and is still my own go-to as well as the one I share with others—1818 Farms also has a variety of intriguing scents, ranging from Sweet Sandalwood to Wedding Cake. It even comes in an unscented option if you're sensitive to fragrance. And like my favorite one, all of the formulas are made with the same pared-down ingredients of just shea butter, coconut oil, and an essential oil.
What's best about the light and fluffy cream is that it's essentially a farm-to-market beauty essential. It's hand whipped and packaged in Alabama, so even if all I have to do is click a button to get it, it feels good to know I'm supporting a small business at the same time.
Like most things, the skill of gift-giving is one that gets better when flexed. Head to Amazon to get a jar of the hand cream so good, you'll want to go full-out Oprah—or just treat yourself to a jar, no judgment here.