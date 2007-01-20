15-Minute Rejuvenating Beauty Treatment
Beauty Treatment Timetable
Use this minute-by-minute timeline as a guide to when to apply and remove each product. In 15 minutes, you'll be fully refreshed. (For details on the products and how to use them, see the following pages.)
0 minutes: Apply teeth-whitening strips.
1 minute: Put on face mask.
3 minutes: Apply hair treatment.
5 minutes: Begin buffing nails for two minutes.
11 minutes: Tissue off the excess face mask.
12 minutes: Begin three-minute shower.
13 minutes: Rinse hair in shower.
14 minutes: Apply hand scrub during the last minute of your shower.
15 minutes: End shower and remove teeth-whitening strips.
Before You Begin
Gather the products listed on the following pages (or comparable substitutes) and read the descriptions and instructions on the labels.
You’ll also need: two towels, tissues, and a comfortable place to sit, as well as a shower and a sink. Start with wet hair.
Teeth
Crest Whitestrips Premium Plus, $34.99 for 40 Strips
Coffee, tea, red wine, and tobacco all stain tooth enamel. Longer, repeated applications are required for maximum results, but these hydrogen peroxide strips will lighten stains after just 15 minutes.
To buy: At drugstores.
Face
- Orlane Absolute Skin Recovery Masque, $90
- When your face feels as dry as day-old bread, treat it with a moisturizing mask like this one, which contains hyaluronic acid, an intense hydrator, and the revitalizing herb ginkgo biloba. Instead of rinsing, just tissue off the excess after 10 minutes.
To buy:skin-one.com.
Hair
Clairol Natural Instincts Shine Happy, $9
This color-free gloss coats hair, making it shine for up to four weeks. Mix the two treatment solutions together, shake, then begin the 10-minute count as you apply it to wet hair, roots first. Shower to rinse.
To buy: At drugstores.
Nails
- Creative Nail Design Nail Buffer, $11
- Get a manicured look without the hassle of applying polish with this remarkable buffer. Smooth the nail bed with the green side, then buff with the white, which produces a surprisingly shiny finish.
To buy:beautywests.com.
Hands
- Crabtree & Evelyn La Source Hand Recovery Cream, $29
- Work this product in at the end of your shower; the sea salt cleans and buffs away rough skin. Rinse and pat dry. Macadamia-nut oil and shea butter remain, leaving hands incredibly soft.
To buy:amazon.com.