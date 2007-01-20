15-Minute Rejuvenating Beauty Treatment

Use this minute-by-minute timeline as a guide to when to apply and remove each product. In 15 minutes, you'll be fully refreshed. (For details on the products and how to use them, see the following pages.)



0 minutes: Apply teeth-whitening strips.



1 minute: Put on face mask.



3 minutes: Apply hair treatment.



5 minutes: Begin buffing nails for two minutes.



11 minutes: Tissue off the excess face mask.



12 minutes: Begin three-minute shower.



13 minutes: Rinse hair in shower.



14 minutes: Apply hand scrub during the last minute of your shower.



15 minutes: End shower and remove teeth-whitening strips.





Before You Begin

Gather the products listed on the following pages (or comparable substitutes) and read the descriptions and instructions on the labels.



You’ll also need: two towels, tissues, and a comfortable place to sit, as well as a shower and a sink. Start with wet hair.