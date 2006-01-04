14 Affordable, Back-to-Basics Moisturizers

If your skin feels especially tight, go with a cream rather than a lotion―the greasier the better, says Sylvia Brice, an associate professor of dermatology at the University of Colorado in Denver. To minimize fine lines and improve skin texture, look for alpha hydroxy acids, or AHAs (including glycolic and lactic acids), and retinol (but those with sensitive skin should use it with caution). Sunscreen―at least SPF 15 for your face―will protect skin from further damage.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Greasy formulas aren’t easy to wear―especially if you’re trying to shimmy into jeans. The hyaluronic acid and glycerin (both humectants, which attract water) help keep skin supple without feeling slippery.



To buy: $17, amazon.com.