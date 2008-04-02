Skin-Care Product Shopping List
Two hundred Real Simple readers tested 400 products (all $40 and under) to find the best cleansers, moisturizers, night creams, and more. Print out the list for your particular skin type and take it with you when you’re shopping
Ericka McConnell
Normal Skin
- Cleanser: Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38, fresh.com.
- Eye Product: Vichy Oligo 25 Eyes Anti-Fatigue Cooling Effect Stick, $20 at drugstores.
- Night Treatment: Origins High Potency Night-a-Mins Moisture Cream, $36, origins.com.
- Specialty Product: Garnier Nutritioniste Skin Renew Daily Regenerating Serum, $13 at drugstores.
Dry Skin
- Cleanser: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $11.50 at drugstores.
- Moisturizer with SPF: Hampton Sun Super Hydrating Face Cream SPF 15, $40, hamptonsuncare.com.
- Eye Product: Boscia Enlivening Amino-AG Eye Treatment, $38, sephora.com.
- Night Treatment: Boots No. 7 Moisture Quench Night Cream, $13, target.com.
Oily Skin
- Cleanser: Bioré Blemish Fighting Ice Foaming Cleanser, $6 at drugstores.
- Moisturizer with SPF: Estée Lauder DayWear Plus SPF 15 for Oily Skin, $39.50, esteelauder.com.
- Moisturizer without SPF: L’Oréal Paris Skin Genesis Daily Moisturizer Oil-Free Lotion, $25 at drugstores.
- Specialty Product: Kinerase Clear Skin Blemish Dissolver, $39, sephora.com.
Sensitive Skin
- Cleanser: Clinique Redness Solutions Soothing Cleanser, $20.50, clinique.com.
- Moisturizer with SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizing Cream SPF 15, $30, laroche-posay.com.
- Moisturizer without SPF: Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $9 at drugstores.
- Night Treatment: Eucerin Redness Relief Soothing Night Cream, $15 at drugstores.
- Specialty Product: Boots No. 7 Calm Skin Redness-Relief Gel, $20, target.com.
Mature Skin
- Cleanser: Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, $35, peterthomasroth.com.
- Moisturizer with SPF: Neutrogena Antioxidant Age Reverse Day Lotion SPF 20, $20 at drugstores.
- Moisturizer without SPF: Kiehl’s Panthenol Protein Moisturizing Face Cream, $25.50, kiehls.com.
- Eye Product: Dove Pro-Age Eye Treatment SPF 8, $14 at drugstores.
- Night Treatment: Olay Definity Night Restorative Sleep Cream, $25 at drugstores.
- Specialty Product: Clarins Gentle Facial Peeling, $30, clarins.com.