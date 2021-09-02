Shoppers Say This Polish Is 'Magic' for Aging Skin—We Asked Dermatologists How It Works
Tatcha is a skincare hit with celebrities and skincare aficionados. The Japanese beauty brand's approach to formulation, relying on carefully selected ingredients that most skin types can use, is effective and celebrated, earning the approval of those like Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez.
The results of skincare products will always vary from user to user, but for those eager to try a Tatcha best-seller, the experts are here to help. The gentle version of Tatcha's Calming Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder is a frequent favorite of customers. Described as "magic" by one reviewer, others have reported that the "easy-to-use" item has led to softer skin, diminished pores, and a more even skin tone.
To buy: $65; tatcha.com.
A polish so good that Markle even handed it out at her baby shower is bound to be special, right? According to dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, there are definitely some beneficial elements to using this particular product. Pointing to an ingredients list that contains finely milled rice, antioxidants like green tea and algae, as well as indigo, Dr. Yadav confirmed, "If someone were to use this product on a regular basis, they could expect to see more radiant, hydrated skin that looked healthy and soothed, with the added benefit of free radical protection to provide a more youthful-looking complexion."
Intended to be a non-irritating exfoliant, the gentle Rice Polish has Japanese rice bran to smooth and soften, as well as licorice root extract that evens out irritated skin. Packaged as a powder, the polish transforms into a creamy foam with the addition of water.
One 67-year-old reviewer confirmed that the best results come with continued use, writing, "I started using Tatcha products two months ago. I have had people tell me that my skin is glowing. No one has ever told me that."
Dr. Jenny Liu told Real Simple that a more radiant complexion is to be expected. "Its pH balance and gentle properties help to remove dullness and dead skin buildup to allow better penetration for the rest of your skincare routine. Overnight, it improves skin radiance and texture."
One fan with aging skin shared that their face felt "silky" after use, while another called it a "ride-or-die" inclusion in their skincare routine. "I love everything about this product. I love the foaming texture, I love how it makes my skin glow without oily shine. It eliminates this patch of dry skin I can never get rid of on the side of my nose. I hope they keep it forever."
If the polish is new to your skincare routine, Dr. Yadav suggested treating a small area of skin first to see if your body tolerates this new element. If the patch test goes successfully, she suggested using the product nightly, three times a week.
Find a possible new favorite for silky, radiant skin and pick up a jar of this powder from Tatcha now.