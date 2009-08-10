4 Wardrobe Items Your Kids Can Customize

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Sam Flax NY
Clothes and accessories ready to be colored, decorated, and bejeweled.
Rain Boots

Sam Flax NY

My Design Paintable Rain Boots
Even puddle jumping won’t smudge the waterproof paints. When it’s time to redesign, wipe the boots clean with the included eraser and decorate again.

To buy: $30, samflaxny.com for info.

Umbrella

Amazon

Alex Paint Your Umbrella Kit
An umbrella decorated with glitter paint? Très chic.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

T-shirts

Jacquard Products

Jacquard Original Tie Dye Kit
Primary-color dyes are premeasured, which should cut down on the mess. Each kit can color up to 15 shirts.

To buy: from $14, artsuppliesonline.com.

Bandages

Ouchies

Ouchies
He can marvel at his artistry while staring at his skinned knee.

To buy: $5 for 20 bandages and three markers, ouchiesonline.com.

