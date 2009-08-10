4 Wardrobe Items Your Kids Can Customize
Clothes and accessories ready to be colored, decorated, and bejeweled.
Rain Boots
My Design Paintable Rain Boots
Even puddle jumping won’t smudge the waterproof paints. When it’s time to redesign, wipe the boots clean with the included eraser and decorate again.
To buy: $30, samflaxny.com for info.
Umbrella
Alex Paint Your Umbrella Kit
An umbrella decorated with glitter paint? Très chic.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
T-shirts
Jacquard Original Tie Dye Kit
Primary-color dyes are premeasured, which should cut down on the mess. Each kit can color up to 15 shirts.
To buy: from $14, artsuppliesonline.com.
Bandages
Ouchies
He can marvel at his artistry while staring at his skinned knee.
To buy: $5 for 20 bandages and three markers, ouchiesonline.com.