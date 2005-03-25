Umbrellas That Weather the Storms

By Yolanda Wilkiel
Updated August 29, 2014

Five trustworthy picks―stick, collapsible, budget, and more.
Best Collapsible

Marimekko

Why wait for May flowers? These bold blossoms bloom in any weather. This Teflon-coated automatic-open-and-close umbrella expands to a full 44-inch canopy and collapses to a compact 12 inches with barely an effort.
To buy: $45, txtlart.com.

Best Overall Protection

Vista

You can see clearly now with this transparent vinyl manual umbrella. Thanks to a bubble canopy that has a 19-inch depth, it will shield your face and hair from mist or side-swept rain and let you maneuver through dark or crowded streets without bumping into strangers.
To buy: $28, umbrellastand.com.

Best Windproof Stick

GustBuster

This heavy-duty automatic-open model blew away the competition. Favored by pro golf players for its dependability during rainstorms, it features a double canopy with air vents and a flexible frame to prevent it from flipping inside out. It's guaranteed to hold up in winds of more than 55 miles an hour.
To buy: $35, executiveessentials.com.

Best for Two

Vista

You've heard of bicycles, shower stalls, and sleeping bags built for two, but a double umbrella? The angled 72-by-36-inch canopy ensures that both users stay dry, which will be a new experience for the person not holding the handle.
To buy: $49, umbrellastand.com.

Best Budget

White Stag

If your umbrellas disappear into the same black hole where socks and mittens go, there's no sense in splurging. This automatic-open umbrella is surprisingly sturdy for one at such a low price.
To buy: $4, Wal-Mart, walmart.com for store locations.

By Yolanda Wilkiel