These Game-Changing KN95 Face Masks Are Actually Recyclable

Not only are these protective masks more readily available now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, but Vida is making the single-use masks more sustainable, too. The brand created a recycling program for its KN95 masks, so instead of clipping the ear loops and tossing the face masks in the trash after each use, you can send them back to Vida to properly recycle them for you. This cuts down on the number of disposable masks that end up in landfills; a quick look around at any busy street, stretch of beach, or public trash can will confirm this number is quite a lot. According to Vida, as many as 129 billion disposable face masks are thrown away every month.