7 Trendy Sunglasses
Knockaround Matte Black Polarized Smoke Fort Knocks
Offering unprecedented value for polarized lenses, these sleek black frames look cool and classic on those with oval or angular faces.
To buy: $30, knockaround.com.
Featured May 2014
C. Wonder Chunky Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
The subtle gold flecks of this faux-tortoiseshell pair will beautifully play off sun-kissed skin, while the cat-eye shape accentuates cheekbones.
To buy: $78, cwonder.com.
H&M Sunglasses
At $6, these reflective gold shades add of-the-moment flair to your wardrobe for a song. And the aviator design softens a strong jawline.
To buy: $6, hm.com.
TOMS Memphis Country Hula
Great for heart-shaped faces, these floral-printed sunglasses jazz up anything they’re paired with, whether a plain T-shirt and shorts or a laid-back swimsuit and cover-up. A nice bonus: For every purchase, TOMS One for One program will help restore sight to someone in need.
To buy: $179, toms.com.
Warby Parker Mabel Tortoise
Round or oval faces could totally rock this playful retro geometric silhouette updated with polarized lenses. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $95, warbyparker.com.
Raen Optics Remmy Sunglasses
View the world through rose-colored glasses: Pink-tinted frames add just a hint of color to complement a multitude of skin tones. The petite shape suits small faces.
To buy: $120, anthropologie.com.
Elizabeth and James Fillmore Cat Eye Sunglasses
Balance an oblong face with cat-eyes that combine vintage-inspired charm with modern gold hardware. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $131, nordstrom.com.
