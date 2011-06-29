7 Trendy Sunglasses

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
knockaround.com
Shield your eyes with a pair of shades that complement your face.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Knockaround Matte Black Polarized Smoke Fort Knocks

knockaround.com

Offering unprecedented value for polarized lenses, these sleek black frames look cool and classic on those with oval or angular faces.

To buy: $30, knockaround.com.

Featured May 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

C. Wonder Chunky Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

cwonder.com

The subtle gold flecks of this faux-tortoiseshell pair will beautifully play off sun-kissed skin, while the cat-eye shape accentuates cheekbones.

To buy: $78, cwonder.com.

3 of 7

H&M Sunglasses

hm.com

At $6, these reflective gold shades add of-the-moment flair to your wardrobe for a song. And the aviator design softens a strong jawline.

To buy: $6, hm.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

TOMS Memphis Country Hula

toms.com

Great for heart-shaped faces, these floral-printed sunglasses jazz up anything they’re paired with, whether a plain T-shirt and shorts or a laid-back swimsuit and cover-up. A nice bonus: For every purchase, TOMS One for One program will help restore sight to someone in need.

To buy: $179, toms.com.

5 of 7

Warby Parker Mabel Tortoise

warbyparker.com

Round or oval faces could totally rock this playful retro geometric silhouette updated with polarized lenses. Available in two other colors.

To buy: $95, warbyparker.com.

6 of 7

Raen Optics Remmy Sunglasses

anthropologie.com

View the world through rose-colored glasses: Pink-tinted frames add just a hint of color to complement a multitude of skin tones. The petite shape suits small faces.

To buy: $120, anthropologie.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Elizabeth and James Fillmore Cat Eye Sunglasses

nordstrom.com

Balance an oblong face with cat-eyes that combine vintage-inspired charm with modern gold hardware. Available in two other colors.

To buy: $131, nordstrom.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky