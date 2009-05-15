Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

“What Are All Those Fancy-Sounding Features? (And Do I Really Need Any of Them?)”

Anti-reflective coating: Applied to the backs of the lenses to help prevent distracting reflections when the sun is behind you. A nice extra if you spend most of your day outside.

Hydrophobic coating: Waterproof, dirtproof, and dustproof, to keep lenses clean and clear in wet or messy conditions. Think boating, camping, hiking.

Polycarbonate lenses: Scratch- and shatter-resistant. A smart idea if you’re active (say, you bike) or play a sport where you could get hit (like softball).

Polarized lenses: Reduce glare and provide high-contrast vision with the maximum UV protection available. Well suited for just about any outdoor activity, as well as driving.

Photochromic lenses: The tint adjusts from clear to dark, depending on changing light conditions. Good for those with prescription lenses who hate switching from eyeglasses to shades.

Titanium frames: Made of metal that is extremely strong yet thin and lightweight. Hypoallergenic and nickel-free, they’re the ideal choice for those with sensitive skin.

“My Current Pair Has Gotten a Bit Wonky”

Stretched-out arms? Shades that slide off when you bend? Lopsided frames? You could use a custom fitting from an optician. All LensCrafters stores offer this service free of charge, even if you didn’t buy your sunglasses there. (Go to lenscrafters.com for locations.)