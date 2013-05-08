7 Fun Summer Accessories

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
Looking for a stylish and versatile new find to freshen your summer pieces? Clearly you can’t go wrong with any of these picks.
Sole Society Lucite Tribal Necklace

Between the colorful thread and metallic-trimmed Lucite pendants, this statement necklace is bound to add flair to even the simplest of outfits.

To buy: $60, solesociety.com.

Featured May 2013

Zara Neon Box Clutch

In neon Lucite, a petite framed clutch is transformed from a ladylike staple into a completely modern summer accessory. Paired with a white dress, it looks fresh and effortless. Also available in pink and orange.

To buy: $36, zara.com.

Ben-Amun Lucite Cuff

A bold cuff becomes a subtle accent in clear Lucite—and the perfect way to accessorize a busy print.

To buy: $95, ben-amun.com.

Chinese Laundry Natalia Clear and Light Gold Thong Sandals

Finally, the ultimate leg-lengthening sandals. Thanks to the transparent quality of the PVC and the thin metallic piping, these T-straps won’t cut your silhouette line at the ankles when paired with skirts and shorts.

To buy: $47, lulus.com.

Echo Mambo Circles Plastic North/South Tote

This beach bag is the picture of practicality: The exterior PVC tote is sure to protect against surf and sand, while the interior printed canvas pouch keeps your essentials neat and orderly.

To buy: $68, echodesign.com.

French Connection Peggie Sandals

Chunky, clear-heeled sandals embellished with white patent leather and silver leather are great with jeans for daytime or flirty dresses for evening.

To buy: $165, lordandtaylor.com.

Sandy Hyun Gold Mirror Lucite Earrings

Mirrored Lucite imparts a fresh take on otherwise classic Art Deco crystal earrings.

To buy: $60, maxandchloe.com.

