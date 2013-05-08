7 Fun Summer Accessories
Sole Society Lucite Tribal Necklace
Between the colorful thread and metallic-trimmed Lucite pendants, this statement necklace is bound to add flair to even the simplest of outfits.
To buy: $60, solesociety.com.
Featured May 2013
Zara Neon Box Clutch
In neon Lucite, a petite framed clutch is transformed from a ladylike staple into a completely modern summer accessory. Paired with a white dress, it looks fresh and effortless. Also available in pink and orange.
To buy: $36, zara.com.
Ben-Amun Lucite Cuff
A bold cuff becomes a subtle accent in clear Lucite—and the perfect way to accessorize a busy print.
To buy: $95, ben-amun.com.
Chinese Laundry Natalia Clear and Light Gold Thong Sandals
Finally, the ultimate leg-lengthening sandals. Thanks to the transparent quality of the PVC and the thin metallic piping, these T-straps won’t cut your silhouette line at the ankles when paired with skirts and shorts.
To buy: $47, lulus.com.
Echo Mambo Circles Plastic North/South Tote
This beach bag is the picture of practicality: The exterior PVC tote is sure to protect against surf and sand, while the interior printed canvas pouch keeps your essentials neat and orderly.
To buy: $68, echodesign.com.
French Connection Peggie Sandals
Chunky, clear-heeled sandals embellished with white patent leather and silver leather are great with jeans for daytime or flirty dresses for evening.
To buy: $165, lordandtaylor.com.
Sandy Hyun Gold Mirror Lucite Earrings
Mirrored Lucite imparts a fresh take on otherwise classic Art Deco crystal earrings.
To buy: $60, maxandchloe.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail