8 Stylish Sun Hats
Michael Stars Well Weathered Straw Panama Hat
It’s no wonder this classic has stood the test of time. Its breezy style works with a maxi on city streets or with a swimsuit on the beach.
To buy: $54, nordstrom.com.
Featured July 2014
Forever 21 Scalloped Straw Sun Hat
Let your inner Daisy Buchanan shine with a ladylike style that pairs just as well with white eyelet as it does with an LBD.
To buy: $15, forever21.com.
Banana Republic Grosgrain Sun Hat
Make sun protection look its best with an eye-catching hat trimmed in preppy striped grosgrain, a summertime classic.
To buy: $49.50, bananarepublic.com.
Hat Attack Ribbon Trim Straw Fedora: Coral
Stand out from the pack with a lovely coral fedora that could punctuate a neutral monochromatic look or one of summer’s graphic prints. The narrow brim is especially flattering on small faces.
To buy: $128, intermixonline.com.
BCBGeneration Striped Boater Hat
Play up your feminine side with a snappy hat that nicely finishes off a floaty skirt and sandals. Also available in black.
To buy: $28, zappos.com.
Anza Rancher
Top off a tee and denim shorts with this embellished pick. The result is an outfit that will garner lots of stylish nods.
To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.
Marley Lilly Monogrammed Baseball Hat
Pick from 14 fun colors—this cute and casual baseball cap can be monogrammed with your initials.
To buy: $25, marleylilly.com.
Helen Kaminski Mendra Visor
Inject a healthy dose of glamour into your everyday attire with a gorgeous raffia visor. Not only does this crushable beauty pack well, but its rim offers SPF 50 UV-ray protection.
To buy: $150, nordstrom.com.
