8 Stylish Sun Hats

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
nordstrom.com
These shady characters will keep you cool, calm, and protected.
1 of 8

Michael Stars Well Weathered Straw Panama Hat

nordstrom.com

It’s no wonder this classic has stood the test of time. Its breezy style works with a maxi on city streets or with a swimsuit on the beach.

To buy: $54, nordstrom.com.

Featured July 2014

2 of 8

Forever 21 Scalloped Straw Sun Hat

forever21.com

Let your inner Daisy Buchanan shine with a ladylike style that pairs just as well with white eyelet as it does with an LBD.

To buy: $15, forever21.com.

3 of 8

Banana Republic Grosgrain Sun Hat

bananarepublic.com

Make sun protection look its best with an eye-catching hat trimmed in preppy striped grosgrain, a summertime classic.

To buy: $49.50, bananarepublic.com.

4 of 8

Hat Attack Ribbon Trim Straw Fedora: Coral

intermixonline.com

Stand out from the pack with a lovely coral fedora that could punctuate a neutral monochromatic look or one of summer’s graphic prints. The narrow brim is especially flattering on small faces.

To buy: $128, intermixonline.com.

5 of 8

BCBGeneration Striped Boater Hat

zappos.com

Play up your feminine side with a snappy hat that nicely finishes off a floaty skirt and sandals. Also available in black.

To buy: $28, zappos.com.

6 of 8

Anza Rancher

anthropologie.com

Top off a tee and denim shorts with this embellished pick. The result is an outfit that will garner lots of stylish nods.

To buy: $38, anthropologie.com.

7 of 8

Marley Lilly Monogrammed Baseball Hat

marleylilly.com

Pick from 14 fun colors—this cute and casual baseball cap can be monogrammed with your initials.

To buy: $25, marleylilly.com.

8 of 8

Helen Kaminski Mendra Visor

nordstrom.com

Inject a healthy dose of glamour into your everyday attire with a gorgeous raffia visor. Not only does this crushable beauty pack well, but its rim offers SPF 50 UV-ray protection.

To buy: $150, nordstrom.com.

