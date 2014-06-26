8 Seriously Stylish Accessories
Jonathan Adler Aviator Sunglass Case
No need to guess what’s inside: The charming needlepoint design says all. Padding ensures that your sunnies stay scratch-free, no matter what gets piled on top of them in your tote.
To buy: $42, jonathanadler.com.
Featured July 2014
Deux Lux Key Largo Cosmetic Case
Streamline your weekend packing with a jazzy two-in-one metallic straw case that holds cosmetics by day—it’s roomy enough to accommodate even makeup brushes—and then hits the town at night with your going-out essentials (lipstick, phone, keys). Also available in silver.
To buy: $65, deuxlux.com.
Baggu Canvas Backpack
Whether you’re beaching, biking, or boating, toss your gear into a sporty nautical-inspired backpack. Secured with both a drawstring and a push-lock closure, it’s made of washable canvas for easy cleaning.
To buy: $42, nordstrom.com.
Echo Design Neoprene Bikini Bag Group of Colors
Thanks to its water-resistant material, this light and slim beach bag serves multiple purposes: It can act as a tote for small necessities, stow a wet bathing suit, or keep digital gadgets dry and sand-free. Available in six colors.
To buy: $38, echodesign.com.
Hudson + Bleecker Labyrinth Gold Shoe Bag
Ideal for protecting a suitcase of clean clothes from your shoes, this sophisticated canvas bag also works equally well as a caddy for your makeup, blow-dryer, flat iron, and other hair tools.
To buy: $64, hudsonandbleecker.com.
Vera Bradley Lighten Up Lunch Mate
This might be the most fashionable lunch bag ever. The playful chevron-printed tote is made of durable polyester and has an easy-to-clean interior—which means it’s not just cute but practical too. Available in four other patterns.
To buy: $28, verabradley.com.
GiGi New York Tangerine All in One Bag
You’ll never have to dig for your passport or phone or other crucial items in an oversize tote or weekender bag if you corral them in a handsome pebble-grained leather pouch. Available in four other colors and with free monogramming.
To buy: $125, giginewyork.com.
Danielle Nicole Brea Wallet Crossbody
An easy way to avoid the hassle of changing bags: Tuck this adorable sherbet-colored wallet into your purse during the daytime; in the evening, simply pull it out and sling it over your shoulder on its own.
To buy: $48, danielle-nicole.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail