7 Lightweight Spring Scarves

By Rachel Shelasky
Updated August 29, 2014
target.com
Complement your warm-weather wardrobe with one of these airy wraps.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Checked Scarf by Merona

target.com

Sweet and delicate, this slightly sheer sensation made of viscose will add a touch of much-needed femininity to your jeans and T-shirt.

To buy: $13, target.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Dawn’s Early Light Scarf by Mod Cloth

A two-tone design in soft shades and featherweight linen says pure sophistication, no matter how you wear it.

To buy: $20, modcloth.com.

3 of 7

Soft Washed Wool Scarf by J.Crew

As pretty as a painting, this gauzy wool pick will modernize even the most traditional looks. Try loosely draping it over your button-down blouse. Also available in orchid print.

To buy: $60, jcrew.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Tie-Dye Scarf by Gap

Remember making a tie-dye tee as a kid? Bring back your playful side with this bright, bohemian beauty made of soft cotton. For a more grown-up approach, pair it with something solid. Also available in purple.

To buy: $29.50, gap.com.

5 of 7

Watercolor Stripe Scarf by Loft

anntaylorloft.com

Looking for the right piece to ease into a season bursting with color? This scarf makes the transition effortless by mixing up vibrant brights with subdued neutrals.

To buy: $34.50, loft.com.

6 of 7

Ursula Print Scarf by Banana Republic

bananarepublic.com

Work the season's hottest color into your wardrobe with this fluttery cotton wrap. Bright tangerine meets a bold border to create an understated effect.

To buy: Unfortunately this item is no longer available, but find other scarves at bananarepublic.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Tiered Pom Pom Scarf by Forever 21

Trimmed with fun pom poms, this vivid beauty is bound to cheer up your outfit (and maybe even your day). Also available in cream, coral, and blue.

To buy: $8, forever21.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Shelasky