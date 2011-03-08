7 Lightweight Spring Scarves
Checked Scarf by Merona
Sweet and delicate, this slightly sheer sensation made of viscose will add a touch of much-needed femininity to your jeans and T-shirt.
To buy: $13, target.com for stores.
Dawn’s Early Light Scarf by Mod Cloth
A two-tone design in soft shades and featherweight linen says pure sophistication, no matter how you wear it.
To buy: $20, modcloth.com.
Soft Washed Wool Scarf by J.Crew
As pretty as a painting, this gauzy wool pick will modernize even the most traditional looks. Try loosely draping it over your button-down blouse. Also available in orchid print.
To buy: $60, jcrew.com.
Tie-Dye Scarf by Gap
Remember making a tie-dye tee as a kid? Bring back your playful side with this bright, bohemian beauty made of soft cotton. For a more grown-up approach, pair it with something solid. Also available in purple.
To buy: $29.50, gap.com.
Watercolor Stripe Scarf by Loft
Looking for the right piece to ease into a season bursting with color? This scarf makes the transition effortless by mixing up vibrant brights with subdued neutrals.
To buy: $34.50, loft.com.
Ursula Print Scarf by Banana Republic
Work the season's hottest color into your wardrobe with this fluttery cotton wrap. Bright tangerine meets a bold border to create an understated effect.
To buy: Unfortunately this item is no longer available, but find other scarves at bananarepublic.com.
Tiered Pom Pom Scarf by Forever 21
Trimmed with fun pom poms, this vivid beauty is bound to cheer up your outfit (and maybe even your day). Also available in cream, coral, and blue.
To buy: $8, forever21.com.
