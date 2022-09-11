Over 2,000 Shoppers Have Rated These Comfortable Walking Shoes a Perfect Five Stars — and They're on Sale

Have you ever splurged on a pair of stylish sneakers or trendy tennis shoes only to realize that they're painfully uncomfortable? You tell yourself they'll get better once you break them in, but the truth is, after enduring countless blisters and wretched soreness, those shoes are never leaving your closet again. It may be difficult to choose comfort over style when it comes to shoe shopping, but we found a pair of Skechers that doesn't compromise on either—and they're on sale.

The Skechers GOwalk Joy Slip-On Sneakers are only $45 right now and available in seven color options. Made out of what the brand calls its "innovative and highly responsive" 5Gen midsole cushioning, these convenient mesh slip-ons are breathable, light weight, and designed to go the distance. In fact, nearly 2,100 shoppers gave them a five-star rating, with one saying "they're the best shoes ever" and feel as if they're "walking on a cloud." Another great feature of this pair of sneakers is that they have a soft, featherweight liner that molds to your feet so they become more comfortable over time.

walmart.com

To buy: $45 (was $55); walmart.com.

Many Skechers loyalists said they bought multiple pairs of these sneakers since they're worn so often. The lightweight mesh that makes up the majority of the sneaker is highly breathable, making this pair a great option for warmer days or for when you'll be on your feet for several hours. There's also a very slight on-trend platform here (the raise is only 1.5 inches), which keeps the sole of your foot supported and sturdy while walking or standing. Plus, at only 5.5 ounces per shoe, these won't weigh you down or add uncomfortable bulk to your feet.

If adding a lightweight and breathable pair of walking shoes that customize themselves to your feet sounds like something you need to add to your closet, head over to Walmart now to take advantage of the sale on the shopper-loved Skechers GOwalk Joy Slip-On Sneakers.