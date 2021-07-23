I Hate Flip Flops, but I Love These Supportive Memory Foam Sandals With 3,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
The pandemic gave us plenty of time to evaluate our lives and consider what needed to change, and for me, it became obvious that my shoes were not putting some pep in my step. After enduring blisters, foot pain, and backaches for too long, I decided it was time to chuck my uncomfortable shoes and put my skills as a shopping editor to use to find better options. The result: a fresh lineup of supportive styles that includes one pair of cushy sandals.
For years I've searched for flip flop alternatives that offered arch support, a cushioned footbed, and ankle straps, and these now-$35 memory foam Desert Kiss sandals from Skechers Bobs have proven to be the antidote to my shoe woes. And thousands of fellow shoppers agree. In fact, they've earned over 3,400 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers.
The open-toe sandals are made with a memory foam footbed and soft, stretchy straps, and they feature the smallest wedge that provides just the right amount of lift. The comfortable shoes come in 10 colors, including versatile basics like black, white, navy, and taupe. And their simplistic look goes with just about everything: sundresses, jeans, and of course, swimwear.
For the past few years, I've worn mostly worn sneakers and flat espadrilles to the beach, knowing I wouldn't fare well with flimsy flip flops. Despite their popularity, even experts agree that flip flops shouldn't be worn for long durations. And while wearing athletic shoes to the beach wasn't my best look, my feet, legs, and back craved proper support—especially after a series of injuries.
Unlike flip flops, these strappy, cloud-like shoes stay in place and don't leave my feet feeling fatigued. And thanks to their soft insoles and straps, I was able to wear them right away without developing blisters. They've become my new go-to for the beach and pool, but they're also comfortable enough to wear for errands, get-togethers, and other activities on scorching hot days. Thousands of shoppers love them too, calling them "heavenly" and their "favorite shoes."
"These shoes are so comfortable," one reviewer wrote. "I can wear them all day at weddings, walking around during travels, and just anytime. The straps are secure and don't rub and the bottoms have fantastic traction, so you're not slipping on any surfaces. They're cute and I didn't have to break them in at all. They were perfect right out of the box."
"I am a hairstylist, so I am on my feet all day, and I have been wearing these," another reviewer wrote. "At the end of the day I have no irritation from these and I love that they are stylish too. I know I'm going to be wearing these all summer."
The only thing you may love more than their "walking-on-clouds" feel is their affordable price tag. And since the stylish sandals are currently marked down, you can get them for even less while this Amazon deal lasts. Grab a pair soon to ensure you can get in on these savings and to give your feet the plush support they deserve.