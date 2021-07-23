I Hate Flip Flops, but I Love These Supportive Memory Foam Sandals With 3,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

The pandemic gave us plenty of time to evaluate our lives and consider what needed to change, and for me, it became obvious that my shoes were not putting some pep in my step. After enduring blisters, foot pain, and backaches for too long, I decided it was time to chuck my uncomfortable shoes and put my skills as a shopping editor to use to find better options. The result: a fresh lineup of supportive styles that includes one pair of cushy sandals.