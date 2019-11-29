11 Super Comfy Shoes to Shop at Zappos’ Black Friday Sale—All Under $100

Shop these epic deals now before they’re gone.

By Madison Alcedo
Updated November 29, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Zappos

When it comes to shopping for footwear, comfort is always at the top of our minds. Whether you’re in the market for waterproof boots or are in desperate need of a new winter work shoe, Zappos is one of our favorite places to shop, no matter the occasion.

During this Black Friday season, Zappos dropped major discounts on its top shoe brands, including Ugg, Nike, New Balance, and Naturalizer, so that you can upgrade your winter footwear collection without breaking the bank. We’ve even found some discounts that are more than 60 percent off!

From now until December 2, you can shop more than 100,000 shoes that Zappos has marked down for Black Friday. So be sure to check back on Zappos’ homepage each day through Cyber Monday as the retailer will be releasing special daily deals you won’t want to miss. And while you might think of Zappos as only a place to shop for shoes, the retailer also has a large selection of clothes and accessories—including 20 percent off these best-selling Spanx leggings and crazy-good deals on Coach handbags.

Scroll down to see the best comfortable shoes worth shopping now because, fact, you can never have too many pairs!

1. Nike Free RN 2018

Zappos

To buy: $45 (was $100); zappos.com.

2. Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots

Zappos

To buy: $90 (was $150); zappos.com.

3. Sam Edelman Petty Boots

Zappos

To buy: $78 (was $130); zappos.com.

4. Blondo Evie Wide Shaft Boot Waterproof

Zappos

To buy: $100 (was $202); zappos.com.

5. Naturalizer Zarie Boots

Zappos

To buy: $44 (was $110); zappos.com.

6. New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE

Zappos

To buy: $38 (was $65); zappos.com.

7. UGG Customizable Bailey Bow Mini

Zappos

To buy: $75 (was $150); zappos.com.

8. adidas Originals Superstar W

To buy: $60 (was $80); zappos.com.

9. Clarks Clarkdale Arlo Boots

Zappos

To buy: $96 (was $160); zappos.com.

10. UGG Mika Classic Sneaker

Zappos

To buy: $72 (was $120); zappos.com.

11. Dr. Scholl's Madison

Zappos

To buy: $50 (was $70); zappos.com.

