11 Super Comfy Shoes to Shop at Zappos’ Black Friday Sale—All Under $100
Shop these epic deals now before they’re gone.
When it comes to shopping for footwear, comfort is always at the top of our minds. Whether you’re in the market for waterproof boots or are in desperate need of a new winter work shoe, Zappos is one of our favorite places to shop, no matter the occasion.
During this Black Friday season, Zappos dropped major discounts on its top shoe brands, including Ugg, Nike, New Balance, and Naturalizer, so that you can upgrade your winter footwear collection without breaking the bank. We’ve even found some discounts that are more than 60 percent off!
From now until December 2, you can shop more than 100,000 shoes that Zappos has marked down for Black Friday. So be sure to check back on Zappos’ homepage each day through Cyber Monday as the retailer will be releasing special daily deals you won’t want to miss. And while you might think of Zappos as only a place to shop for shoes, the retailer also has a large selection of clothes and accessories—including 20 percent off these best-selling Spanx leggings and crazy-good deals on Coach handbags.
Scroll down to see the best comfortable shoes worth shopping now because, fact, you can never have too many pairs!
More Black Friday 2019 News:
- All the Best Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Week
- Walmart’s Epic Black Friday Deals Are Officially Live—Save Big on the Instant Pot, Roomba, and More
- Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Black Friday Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Best-Selling Styles
- Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are Already Here—Including the Revlon Hot Air Brush for Under $40
1. Nike Free RN 2018
To buy: $45 (was $100); zappos.com.
2. Hunter Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots
To buy: $90 (was $150); zappos.com.
3. Sam Edelman Petty Boots
To buy: $78 (was $130); zappos.com.
4. Blondo Evie Wide Shaft Boot Waterproof
To buy: $100 (was $202); zappos.com.
5. Naturalizer Zarie Boots
To buy: $44 (was $110); zappos.com.
6. New Balance FuelCore NERGIZE
To buy: $38 (was $65); zappos.com.
7. UGG Customizable Bailey Bow Mini
To buy: $75 (was $150); zappos.com.
8. adidas Originals Superstar W
To buy: $60 (was $80); zappos.com.
9. Clarks Clarkdale Arlo Boots
To buy: $96 (was $160); zappos.com.
10. UGG Mika Classic Sneaker
To buy: $72 (was $120); zappos.com.
11. Dr. Scholl's Madison
To buy: $50 (was $70); zappos.com.