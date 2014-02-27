9 Stylish Waterproof Boots To Get You Through the Winter

By Rachel Sylvester
Updated November 08, 2018
Whether you're dressing for spring showers or a snow-filled winter wonderland, there's no telling what kind of havoc the weather will wreak on your shoe collection. Invest in footwear that will protect you from the elements—sleet, snow and rain included.
Women’s Bean Boots by L.L. Bean 10” Shearling-Lined

Boasting a rubber-tread bottom, waterproof leather, and Thinsulate insulation, the all-time classic is upgraded with cozy shearling lining. Come snow or high water, these boots will have you covered.

To buy: $219, llbean.com.

Timberland Shearling Ankle Boot

Whether you're combating chilly temperatures or snowy terrain, these fleece-lined storm troupers add a cool edge to your look.

To buy: $130; jet.com.

Sperry for J.Crew Shearwater Boots

Ultralight and easy to slip on, these comfortable Sperry boots are lined with Shearwater flannel to prevent rain and snow from sneaking in.

To buy: $140; jcrew.com.

Sorel Whistler Mid Boots

Boasting a rubber-tread bottom and waterproof leather, this classic boot is upgraded with cozy wool lining. Come snow or high water, these shoes will have you covered.

To buy: $200; shopbop.com.

Sorel Ainsley Conquest Boots

Tackle the tundra or your walkable morning commute with these rugged-chic hiking boots that are the ultimate in warmth and comfort.

To buy: $170; shopbop.com.

Cole Haan Zerogrand Hiker Boots

Crafted from waterproof leather, these retro-inspired hikers feature a comfortable molded footbed and contrasting-color layers.

To buy: $140; saksoff5th.com.

Cove Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boot

All of the polish and panache of leather Chelsea boots, but this pair is made of a waterproof finish to stand up to inclement conditions brilliantly. Also available in dark brown, dark grey and tan.

To buy: $150; nordstrom.com.

Danner Adrika Hiking Boot

Traditional leather hiking boots are a great way to incorporate a stylish shoe into your cold-weather-dressing arsenal. The leather uppers comes in three different hues, and the no-slip heels ensure they're not just pretty, but practical, too.

To buy: $83; amazon.com.

Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot

There's a reason these basic black rain boots have nearly 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. A pull-on loop at the back ensures easy try on, and the durable rubber exterior combats just about any weather woe.

To buy: from $30; amazon.com.

