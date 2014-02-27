9 Stylish Waterproof Boots To Get You Through the Winter
Women’s Bean Boots by L.L. Bean 10” Shearling-Lined
Boasting a rubber-tread bottom, waterproof leather, and Thinsulate insulation, the all-time classic is upgraded with cozy shearling lining. Come snow or high water, these boots will have you covered.
To buy: $219, llbean.com.
Timberland Shearling Ankle Boot
Whether you're combating chilly temperatures or snowy terrain, these fleece-lined storm troupers add a cool edge to your look.
To buy: $130; jet.com.
Sperry for J.Crew Shearwater Boots
Ultralight and easy to slip on, these comfortable Sperry boots are lined with Shearwater flannel to prevent rain and snow from sneaking in.
To buy: $140; jcrew.com.
Sorel Whistler Mid Boots
Boasting a rubber-tread bottom and waterproof leather, this classic boot is upgraded with cozy wool lining. Come snow or high water, these shoes will have you covered.
To buy: $200; shopbop.com.
Sorel Ainsley Conquest Boots
Tackle the tundra or your walkable morning commute with these rugged-chic hiking boots that are the ultimate in warmth and comfort.
To buy: $170; shopbop.com.
Cole Haan Zerogrand Hiker Boots
Crafted from waterproof leather, these retro-inspired hikers feature a comfortable molded footbed and contrasting-color layers.
To buy: $140; saksoff5th.com.
Cove Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boot
All of the polish and panache of leather Chelsea boots, but this pair is made of a waterproof finish to stand up to inclement conditions brilliantly. Also available in dark brown, dark grey and tan.
To buy: $150; nordstrom.com.
Danner Adrika Hiking Boot
Traditional leather hiking boots are a great way to incorporate a stylish shoe into your cold-weather-dressing arsenal. The leather uppers comes in three different hues, and the no-slip heels ensure they're not just pretty, but practical, too.
To buy: $83; amazon.com.
Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot
There's a reason these basic black rain boots have nearly 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. A pull-on loop at the back ensures easy try on, and the durable rubber exterior combats just about any weather woe.
To buy: from $30; amazon.com.