I Shop Amazon for a Living, and I Wore These Classic White Sneakers Nonstop Last Year

Just like a denim jacket or little black dress, basic white sneakers are a staple that belong in every closet. And this wildly popular style has proven to be one of my best investments because I can't (and won't) stop wearing my favorite pair.
Since their debut back in the 1970s, Vans' Old Skool sneakers have become a best-selling style and a shopper favorite at Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and more. Thanks to their simple design and comfy feel, they're supportive enough to wear for a full day of walking, but also nice enough to wear with more polished pieces, like dresses and blazers. They're so versatile, I wear them almost every day, making them the hero piece of my wardrobe.
To buy: $80, amazon.com; $60, nordstrom.com.
The lace-up shoes now come in dozens of colors, prints, and materials, including a stretchy canvas that requires little to no breaking in. Every pair features a rubber sole for a little traction and a cushy footbed that provides a supportive feel. And shoppers looking for extra comfort can pay a little more for the ComfyCush version, which looks the same but boasts an extra layer of foam, added arch support, and a moisture-wicking lining.
Since getting Vans last spring, I've worn them nonstop through all four seasons. Whether I'm working from home in my favorite pair of leggings, running errands on a Saturday in jeans and a T-shirt, or meeting a friend for brunch in a stylish dress, I'm pretty much always wearing these sneakers. I've been able to pair them with just about everything in my closet for both leisurely and busy, active days.
Now that I'm social distancing as much as possible, I'm avoiding public transportation and walking more than ever, which has really put these sneakers to the test. While my former go-to booties, heels, and other shoes collect dust in my closet, my Vans have beautifully held up. They even kept me going while I trekked nine miles across New York City on a recent Saturday with no aches or blisters.
And I'm not the only one who loves them. During a recent trip to the hair salon, I spotted three women wearing the same shoes in various colors. And beyond my sphere, reviewers around the world love them, too. In fact, they've racked up over 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, and even more if you add up the rave reviews found at Nordstrom, Zappos, and Vans.
Just like any shoe that's logged many miles, I'll need to replace them eventually, but for now, I'm relying on handy Magic Erasers and these tips to keep them looking brand new. And while I plan to invest in a few more colors (I've already purchased them in basic black), these classic white sneakers are going to be my go-to shoes for years to come.
