6 Stylish Summer Sandals

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
payless.com
Finally: It’s sandal season. Find a great pair here.
American Eagle by Payless Shoe Source Whitney Sandal

payless.com

A true-blue bargain: comfortable, go-with-anything sandals with fun studded and swirly straps. Available in four other colors.

To buy: $20, payless.com.

Featured May 2012

Naturalizer Shoes Fira Flat Sandals

macys.com

With an elegant T-strap shape in white, gold, and faux snakeskin, this pair is polished enough to partner up with a businesslike sheath on the hottest summer days. Also in red/black and turquoise/gray.

To buy: $69, macys.com.

Seychelles by the Book

zappos.com

Black, yes, but they sure ain’t basic. The thin braided straps create a cute loop-the-loop design on your foot. Also in orange, pewter, and tan.

To buy: $70, zappos.com.

Dolce Vita Bagley Sandal

endless.com

Simple bands of gold bring an element of Grecian goddess to anything you wear. Also in blue, gold, and nude.

To buy: $169, endless.com.

Gap Beaded T-Strap Flip Flops

gap.com

These beaded bohemian beauties can go fancy or casual. Also in aqua.

To buy: $40, gap.com.

Charles by Charles David Plata Sandal

nordstrom.com

Vibrant gladiators with a mosaic of sparkly beads are practically mood-lifters. Orange you glad for that? Also in white and root.

To buy: $110, nordstrom.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel