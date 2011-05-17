6 Stylish Summer Sandals
American Eagle by Payless Shoe Source Whitney Sandal
A true-blue bargain: comfortable, go-with-anything sandals with fun studded and swirly straps. Available in four other colors.
To buy: $20, payless.com.
Featured May 2012
Naturalizer Shoes Fira Flat Sandals
With an elegant T-strap shape in white, gold, and faux snakeskin, this pair is polished enough to partner up with a businesslike sheath on the hottest summer days. Also in red/black and turquoise/gray.
To buy: $69, macys.com.
Seychelles by the Book
Black, yes, but they sure ain’t basic. The thin braided straps create a cute loop-the-loop design on your foot. Also in orange, pewter, and tan.
To buy: $70, zappos.com.
Dolce Vita Bagley Sandal
Simple bands of gold bring an element of Grecian goddess to anything you wear. Also in blue, gold, and nude.
To buy: $169, endless.com.
Gap Beaded T-Strap Flip Flops
These beaded bohemian beauties can go fancy or casual. Also in aqua.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
Charles by Charles David Plata Sandal
Vibrant gladiators with a mosaic of sparkly beads are practically mood-lifters. Orange you glad for that? Also in white and root.
To buy: $110, nordstrom.com.
