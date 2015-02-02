7 Outfit-Making Pumps
DV by Dolce Vita Flair Bordeaux
Combining the color of the year with a classic silhouette, these Marsala stilettos offer a modern alternative to black yet complement nearly any outfit. Available in three colors.
To buy: $60, 6pm.com.
Featured February 2015
Zara Court Shoe With Asymmetric Strap
Thanks to their two-tone composition, these leg-lengthening d'Orsay heels are supremely flattering and look just right with a dress or skinny jeans.
To buy: $40, zara.com.
Steven Caydence Kitten Heels
A thin ankle strap and snake-embossed leather give these pretty pumps a sassy edge. Wear them with opaque black tights now and with slim trousers in the summer.
To buy: From $30, amazon.com.
Ivanka Trump Carra Pump
A refined silhouette combined with a calf hair leopard print make these stilettos sophisticated and fun all at the same time.
To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.
Sam Edelman Monroe (Pewter/Black)
Try the mule trend in its most approachable form with these metallic-accented heels. The classic shape is polished enough for the office, but still stylish enough for a night on the town.
To buy: From $40, amazon.com.
Schutz Zora Pumps
These pumps combine the benefits of a heeled bootie with the playfulness of a black pump—and work just as well with tights. Also available in tan.
To buy: $220, revolveclothing.com.
Topshop Joan Snake Kitten Heels
For casual Fridays, forgo the ballet flats in favor of these pretty kitten heels. They add just enough intrigue to a simple outfit, without the discomfort of taller pumps.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.