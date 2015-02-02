7 Outfit-Making Pumps

By Allison Chesky
Updated January 25, 2016
Just in time for Valentine's Day, these stylish heels easily transition from office to date night.
1 of 7

DV by Dolce Vita Flair Bordeaux

6pm.com

Combining the color of the year with a classic silhouette, these Marsala stilettos offer a modern alternative to black yet complement nearly any outfit. Available in three colors.

To buy: $60, 6pm.com.

Featured February 2015

2 of 7

Zara Court Shoe With Asymmetric Strap

zara.com

Thanks to their two-tone composition, these leg-lengthening d'Orsay heels are supremely flattering and look just right with a dress or skinny jeans.

To buy: $40, zara.com.

3 of 7

Steven Caydence Kitten Heels

shopbop.com

A thin ankle strap and snake-embossed leather give these pretty pumps a sassy edge. Wear them with opaque black tights now and with slim trousers in the summer.

To buy: From $30, amazon.com.

4 of 7

Ivanka Trump Carra Pump

nordstrom.com

A refined silhouette combined with a calf hair leopard print make these stilettos sophisticated and fun all at the same time.

To buy: $135, nordstrom.com.

5 of 7

Sam Edelman Monroe (Pewter/Black)

samedelman.com

Try the mule trend in its most approachable form with these metallic-accented heels. The classic shape is polished enough for the office, but still stylish enough for a night on the town.

To buy: From $40, amazon.com.

6 of 7

Schutz Zora Pumps

zappos.com

These pumps combine the benefits of a heeled bootie with the playfulness of a black pump—and work just as well with tights. Also available in tan.

To buy: $220, revolveclothing.com.

7 of 7

Topshop Joan Snake Kitten Heels

topshop.com

For casual Fridays, forgo the ballet flats in favor of these pretty kitten heels. They add just enough intrigue to a simple outfit, without the discomfort of taller pumps.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.

By Allison Chesky