7 Stylish Fall Shoes
Ann Taylor Jessy Double Buckle Patent Leather Heels
Prim yet playful patent-leather Mary Janes pair beautifully with sheath dresses and tweedy trousers alike. Plus, the rich burgundy complements all autumn shades. Also available in black.
To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.
Featured September 2013
Zara Suede Ballerina Flats With Bow
With these pretty suede flats, you can take a break from heels—be it at work or a night out—without sacrificing your sense of style. Also available in blue.
To buy: $90, zara.com.
Loft Juliet Cap Toe Booties
By day, these boots can tie together a pantsuit. By night, the slim silhouette serves as a modern substitute for pumps when paired with black tights and a dress. Available in three colors.
To buy: $128, loft.com.
C. Wonder Calf Hair Crystal Deco Pump
Thanks to a bejeweled brooch that acts like jewelry for your feet, these leopard-printed calf-hair heels are a natural choice for a fancy affair, but they actually team just as well with tailored pants and a sleek sweater at the office.
To buy: $168, cwonder.com.
Louise et Cie ‘Jadyn’ Pointed Toe Pump
A fresh take on the chunky-heeled pump, these modest two-inch picks retain their ladylike charm with snakeskin-embossed leather and a pointy toe.
To buy: $129, nordstrom.com.
Banana Republic Cammden Bootie
Flat Chelsea boots made of sleek leather and polished hardware combine formality and comfort for whatever the day brings you. Also available in taupe suede.
To buy: $168, bananarepublic.com.
J. Crew Valentina Patent D’Orsay Pumps
A more feminine neutral, this delicate blush tone in shiny patent leather subtly matches a spectrum of colors from deep blue and lipstick red to pale gray and soft taupe. Available in three other colors.
To buy: $238, jcrew.com.
