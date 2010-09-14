7 Stylish and Comfortable Shoes for Fall
Diema by Calvin Klein
A less extreme version of your four-inch stilettos, these leather kitten heels will become your new fall favorite. Aside from their flattering design, they have rubber padding that channels relief to the balls of your feet. Also available in black lizard print, leopard pony hair, and navy.
To buy: $90, zappos.com.
Portland Penny by LL Bean
This on-trend penny loafer has a foam insert that molds to the shape of your foot, ensuring a walk-in-the-park experience. Two rubber taps on the soles keep you steady, too. Also available in black.
To buy: $79, llbean.com.
Ride Line by Aerosoles
Rave reviews attest to the lasting comfort of this polyurethane boot, which can be worn for hours on end without aches and pains (quite a feat for less than $100). Also available in black.
To buy: $89, piperlime.com.
Dainty by Anyi Lu
Think of this classic heel as an investment piece you’ll have for years to come due to its impeccable handmade Italian construction. Their Poron insoles are shock absorbing, meaning no matter what the day brings, you’ll be light on your feet.
To buy: $385, themarinstore.com.
Polina by Sofft
This updated ballet flat with suede color-blocking comes from a company that’s been specializing in stylish, yet comfortable, footwear for over 80 years. Also available in grey/black multi, brown multi, and black.
To buy: $100, sofftshoe.com.
Amberlee Riding Boot by UGG Australia
Elastic goring on the back of these leather boots guarantees a flexible fit. And when temps start to drop, you’ll be even more thankful for their cushy sheepskin lining. Also available in espresso.
To buy: $275, nordstrom.com.
Giddy by Naturalizer
Technology meets style with these cute leather booties that feature ergonomic heel and toe shapes for ultimate stability. The just-under three-inch wooden heel won’t wobble, either. Also available in black.
To buy: $119, naturalizer.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month