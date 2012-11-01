7 Pretty Leather Boots to Elevate Your Outfit

By Allison Chesky
Updated November 03, 2014
solesociety.com
Put your best foot forward with one of these outfit-making classic styles.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

H&M Knee-high Boots

hm.com

These faux-suede over the knee boots impart the look of their leather counterparts at a fraction of the cost. Also available in brown.

To buy: $60, hm.com.

Featured November 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Bandolino Carrington Booties

macys.com

Whether you’re running errands on the weekend or commuting to the office, enlist the help of these refined and low-heeled boots to punctuate your look. Also available in black leather and suede.

To buy: $89, macys.com.

3 of 7

DV by Dolce Vita Icarus Booties

dolcevita.com

Of-the-moment and great for everyday wear, these sumptuous suede booties feature a thick rubber sole and a stacked wooden heel for sporty practicality. Also available in black leather.

To buy: $160, dolcevita.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Ava & Aiden for Gilt Renee Riding Boot

gilt.com

Rich tumbled leather and gold tone hardware give this traditional equestrian-inspired pick a sophisticated polish that’s appropriate for work or the weekend. Available in six colors.

To buy: $169, gilt.com.

5 of 7

Corey Lynn Calter for Seychelles Nonchalant

seychelles.com

Thanks to their fun patchwork design, these smart lace-up booties freshen up basics. The ankle height and slim profile mean they’re flattering with skirts and dresses, too. Available in three colors.

To buy: $170, seychelles.com.

6 of 7

Ivanka Trump Sweet

zappos.com

Combining the sassy appeal of a pump with the sensibility of a boot, this pretty hybrid jazzes up a work outfit from day to night with ease. Available in three colors.

To buy: $180, zappos.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Vince Camuto Hollie Suede Boot

solesociety.com

Suede charcoal gray boots are a supremely stylish cold-weather alternative to tights and heels. For an instant outfit, pair these beauties with jeans and dresses alike.

To buy: $239, solesociety.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky