7 Pretty Leather Boots to Elevate Your Outfit
H&M Knee-high Boots
These faux-suede over the knee boots impart the look of their leather counterparts at a fraction of the cost. Also available in brown.
To buy: $60, hm.com.
Featured November 2014
Bandolino Carrington Booties
Whether you’re running errands on the weekend or commuting to the office, enlist the help of these refined and low-heeled boots to punctuate your look. Also available in black leather and suede.
To buy: $89, macys.com.
DV by Dolce Vita Icarus Booties
Of-the-moment and great for everyday wear, these sumptuous suede booties feature a thick rubber sole and a stacked wooden heel for sporty practicality. Also available in black leather.
To buy: $160, dolcevita.com.
Ava & Aiden for Gilt Renee Riding Boot
Rich tumbled leather and gold tone hardware give this traditional equestrian-inspired pick a sophisticated polish that’s appropriate for work or the weekend. Available in six colors.
To buy: $169, gilt.com.
Corey Lynn Calter for Seychelles Nonchalant
Thanks to their fun patchwork design, these smart lace-up booties freshen up basics. The ankle height and slim profile mean they’re flattering with skirts and dresses, too. Available in three colors.
To buy: $170, seychelles.com.
Ivanka Trump Sweet
Combining the sassy appeal of a pump with the sensibility of a boot, this pretty hybrid jazzes up a work outfit from day to night with ease. Available in three colors.
To buy: $180, zappos.com.
Vince Camuto Hollie Suede Boot
Suede charcoal gray boots are a supremely stylish cold-weather alternative to tights and heels. For an instant outfit, pair these beauties with jeans and dresses alike.
To buy: $239, solesociety.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail