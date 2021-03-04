Steve Madden Just Launched an Affordable Footwear Brand Dedicated to Sustainability—Here Are the Best Shoes to Shop

Did we mention your purchase will also contribute to a great cause? Cool Planet is partnering with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization committed to reforestation efforts around the world. For every pair of shoes purchased, Cool Planet will plant a tree to help repopulate forests in vital need of renewal. "Steve Madden is excited about this partnership. By partnering with One Tree Planted, we will be able to bring our customers along on our sustainability journey and give them the chance to share in the experience of directly and positively impacting the planet," says Meyer.