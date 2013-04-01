Trendy Spring Wedges, Heels, and Sneakers

Aim high with one of these elevated styles. You can even wear them with a print—just make sure that it's a simple one.



To buy (clockwise from top left): CL by Laundry black faux-leather wedges, $60, chineselaundry.com. Coach red leather wedges, $298, coach.com. Loeffler Randall navy raffia wedges, $395, loefflerrandall. com. Bettye Muller green leather wedges, $325, 212-246-3298. Kate Spade blue fabric wedges, $258, katespade.com.