Trendy Spring Wedges, Heels, and Sneakers
Lemon Wedge
Amp up your colored jeans with statement-making wedges.
To buy: Jessica Simpson Collection leather wedges, $89, belk.com.
Ready for open-toe season? Get quick tips on how to do a home pedicure.
Printed Wedges
Aim high with one of these elevated styles. You can even wear them with a print—just make sure that it's a simple one.
To buy (clockwise from top left): CL by Laundry black faux-leather wedges, $60, chineselaundry.com. Coach red leather wedges, $298, coach.com. Loeffler Randall navy raffia wedges, $395, loefflerrandall. com. Bettye Muller green leather wedges, $325, 212-246-3298. Kate Spade blue fabric wedges, $258, katespade.com.
Stepped-Up Sneakers
Get your kicks with a shot of glitter, lively prints, or braided-rope trim (sneakadrilles?).
To buy (from top): BucketFeet mint canvas sneakers, $65, bucketfeet.com. Lacoste pink canvas sneakers, $90, Athletic Footwear, 954-846-1755. Superga metallic sneakers, $75, nordstrom.com. Keds orange canvas sneakers, $55, keds.com. Boutique 9 white canvas sneakers, $89, Lord & Taylor, 800-223-7440.
Chunky Heels
Join the block party with a pair of these stylishly stable sandals. Pale tones look sleek, not clunky.
To buy (clockwise from top left): Coach woven-leather heels, $248, coach.com. Rebecca Minkoff gray jersey heels, $350, rebeccaminkoff.com. Aldo white suede-and-metal heels, $70, aldoshoes.com for stores. Sam Edelman studded leather-and-Lucite heels, $200, 212-226-7800. Kate Spade silver leather-and-Lucite heels, $358, couture.zappos.com.