Standout Spring Shoes
Wicker and Raffia Wedges
The latest in global news: Wicker and raffia have a distinct Out of Africa feel, especially when paired with safari-inspired pieces and chic linen neutrals.
To buy (clockwise from top right): MIA raffia-and-faux-leather wedges, $79, miashoes.com. JustFab faux-leather wedges, $40, justfab.com. Andrew Stevens leather-and-cotton wedges, $129, andrewstevensny.com for info. Mossimo faux-leather wedges, $35, target.com.
Colorful Heels
Shoes this exuberant practically scream weekend! Their bright colors will sass up a solid dress (keep the hem knee-length or longer) and work equally well with skinny jeans in a playful hue. Try the jeans with a slight cuff.
To buy (from left): Sam Edelman canvas-and-leather heels, $170, 212-226-7800. Vince Camuto leather heels, $110, vincecamuto.com.
Metallic Sneakers
Casual sneakers up their game in a range of metallics, from muted and surprisingly neutral to full-on dare-to-wear sequins. Pair them with light chambrays or white denim, then add neon accessories for a bit of ’80s throwback.
To buy (from top): Bensimon linen sneakers, $80 (available in mid-April), shopbop.com. Milly for Sperry Top-Sider glitter canvas sneakers, $100, sperrytopsider.com. Superga lamé canvas sneakers, $75, nordstrom.com.
Snakeskin Heels
Sophisticated snake-patterned heels are just the thing when your plans call for an office-to-night-out transition. A natural with black, white, and charcoal pieces, they look particularly polished with ankle-length cigarette pants or pleated wide-leg trousers.
To buy (from top): VC Signature leather heels, $250, vincecamuto.com. GUESS leather heels, $110, 800-927-7671. JustFab faux-leather heels, $40 (available in mid-April), justfab.com.
Whimsical Wedges
With influences as varied as woven Latin baskets and nautical flags, these fun wedges can be worn in equally wide-ranging ways, with anything from voluminously flowing maxi dresses to Bermuda shorts to cropped colorful khakis.
To buy (clockwise from top): Splendid suede-and-rope wedges, $98 (available in mid-April), splendid.com. Ella Moss leather-and-wood wedges, $198, neimanmarcus.com. Yellow Box faux leather–and-fabric wedges with rope details, $60, onlineshoes.com.
Neon Sneakers
New this season is the ingenious combination of sneaker and espadrille (sneakadrille?), like the hot pink version here. When wearing vibrant shoes, be selective about how you use colors elsewhere on your body. You might pick up the color in a fun printed top, but then go with a neutral tone or a solid for your pants. Similarly, if you wear, say, floral jeans with a look-at-me shoe, restrict yourself to a low-key, solid top. Try the floral sneakers with a striped top and white jeans or shorts.
To buy (from left): Boutique 9 canvas sneakers, $89, bloomingdales.com. Old Navy cotton sneakers, $18, oldnavy.com. American Apparel canvas sneakers, $32, americanapparel.com.
Patterned Sneakers
The statement your shoes make can be quite graphic. With such bold patterns, let the sneakers do the talking and keep everything else relatively quiet: jeans (regular denim, white, or a solid color), denim cutoffs, a white tee or shirt.
To buy (from top): Keds x Kate Spade New York canvas sneakers, $75, nordstrom.com. BucketFeet canvas sneakers (designed by Mexican artist Maria Camberos), $65, bucketfeet.com. Lacoste canvas sneakers, $80, shoes.com.