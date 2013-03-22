Standout Spring Shoes

New this season is the ingenious combination of sneaker and espadrille (sneakadrille?), like the hot pink version here. When wearing vibrant shoes, be selective about how you use colors elsewhere on your body. You might pick up the color in a fun printed top, but then go with a neutral tone or a solid for your pants. Similarly, if you wear, say, floral jeans with a look-at-me shoe, restrict yourself to a low-key, solid top. Try the floral sneakers with a striped top and white jeans or shorts.



To buy (from left): Boutique 9 canvas sneakers, $89, bloomingdales.com. Old Navy cotton sneakers, $18, oldnavy.com. American Apparel canvas sneakers, $32, americanapparel.com.