11 Great Shoes for Spring
Zara Ballerina With Metal Toe Cap
As if the bright shade didn’t make these fabric slippers stand out enough, the intricate metal cap at the toe gives them a high-end designer touch (for a song!). Also in black.
To buy: $40, zara.com.
Featured March 2013
Sole Society Tanya Ruched Ballet Flat
Metallic flats are like the LBD of footwear—you can wear them anywhere, anytime, and they always look perfectly on point. Also in bark and jazzberry.
To buy: $50, solesociety.com.
Banana Republic Ashley Bow Ballet Flat
You can never go wrong with the quintessentially timeless ballet slipper silhouette. This one’s fabric upper makes it different yet still versatile. Or choose from one of the 21 other colors and fabrics.
To buy: $98, bananarepublic.com.
Sperry Top-Sider Clara Flat
Color blocking takes to shoes in a cheerful, airy leather style. And just like all Sperry Top-Siders, the rubber soles have good grip to keep you steady under all conditions. In three colors.
To buy: $110, sperrytopsider.com.
Enzo Angiolini Danville
The gleaming hardware and pale shade of this embossed-leather pick looks its coolest against black or a superbright color. Also in black.
To buy: $120, piperlime.com.
Madewell The Sidewalk Skimmer in Porchstripe
Whether you wear this fun striped pair with sleek black pants or a colorful twirly dress, the result is simply charming.
To buy: $82, madewell.com.
Boden Colourblock Points
The pointy toe of these leather flats lengthens legs to create the illusion of wearing heels. Also in marine blue.
To buy: $98, bodenusa.com.
Loft Madalyn Bow Ballet Flats
They look like cork, but these cute neon-bow-trimmed slip-ons are surprisingly made of printed fabric.
To buy: $59.50, loft.com.
Mia Shoes Bardot Smoking Slipper
Smoking slippers seem even more luxurious in blue and orange suede with a rich snakeskin texture. Lucky for you, this pair is very affordable.
To buy: $69, miashoes.com.
Ann Taylor Perfect Exotic Leather Flats
In the market for classic black flats? Consider this great pair. The snakeskin texture and low-cut design give them that extra something special.
To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.
J.Crew Coraline Patent Flats
Part sweet, part bold, these ankle-strap flats dazzle in two-tone patent leather.
To buy: $130, jcrew.com.
