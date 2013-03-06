11 Great Shoes for Spring

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
zara.com
Get in step with the season’s trends with stylish (and comfortable) spring flats.
Zara Ballerina With Metal Toe Cap

As if the bright shade didn’t make these fabric slippers stand out enough, the intricate metal cap at the toe gives them a high-end designer touch (for a song!). Also in black.

To buy: $40, zara.com.

For heels, wedges, and even more flats, see this roundup of spring shoes.

Sole Society Tanya Ruched Ballet Flat

Metallic flats are like the LBD of footwear—you can wear them anywhere, anytime, and they always look perfectly on point. Also in bark and jazzberry.

To buy: $50, solesociety.com.

Banana Republic Ashley Bow Ballet Flat

You can never go wrong with the quintessentially timeless ballet slipper silhouette. This one’s fabric upper makes it different yet still versatile. Or choose from one of the 21 other colors and fabrics.

To buy: $98, bananarepublic.com.

Sperry Top-Sider Clara Flat

Color blocking takes to shoes in a cheerful, airy leather style. And just like all Sperry Top-Siders, the rubber soles have good grip to keep you steady under all conditions. In three colors.

To buy: $110, sperrytopsider.com.

Enzo Angiolini Danville

The gleaming hardware and pale shade of this embossed-leather pick looks its coolest against black or a superbright color. Also in black.

To buy: $120, piperlime.com.

Madewell The Sidewalk Skimmer in Porchstripe

Whether you wear this fun striped pair with sleek black pants or a colorful twirly dress, the result is simply charming.

To buy: $82, madewell.com.

Boden Colourblock Points

The pointy toe of these leather flats lengthens legs to create the illusion of wearing heels. Also in marine blue.

To buy: $98, bodenusa.com.

Loft Madalyn Bow Ballet Flats

They look like cork, but these cute neon-bow-trimmed slip-ons are surprisingly made of printed fabric.

To buy: $59.50, loft.com.

Mia Shoes Bardot Smoking Slipper

Smoking slippers seem even more luxurious in blue and orange suede with a rich snakeskin texture. Lucky for you, this pair is very affordable.

To buy: $69, miashoes.com.

Ann Taylor Perfect Exotic Leather Flats

In the market for classic black flats? Consider this great pair. The snakeskin texture and low-cut design give them that extra something special.

To buy: $128, anntaylor.com.

J.Crew Coraline Patent Flats

Part sweet, part bold, these ankle-strap flats dazzle in two-tone patent leather.

To buy: $130, jcrew.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel