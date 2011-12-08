6 Trendy Smoking Slippers
John Lawton
Try one of these patterned or embellished smoking slippers on for size. They look coolest if they don’t match your outfit exactly.
Wanted Studded Faux-Suede Flats
To buy: $60, wantedshoes.com.
Belle by Sigerson Morrison Cotton-Tapestry Flats
To buy: $195, bellenyc.com.
DV by Dolce Vita Striped Fabric Flats
To buy: $79, dolcevita.com.
Joie Patterned Fabric Flats
To buy: $175, joie.com.
Donald J Pliner Spotted Flats in Calf Hair and Suede
To buy: $225, donaldjpliner.com.
Lands’ End Leopard Flats in Calf Hair and Leather
To buy: $95, landsend.com.
