6 Trendy Smoking Slippers

By Yolanda Wikiel
August 29, 2014
John Lawton
Try one of these patterned or embellished smoking slippers on for size. They look coolest if they don’t match your outfit exactly.
Wanted Studded Faux-Suede Flats

wantedshoes.com

To buy: $60, wantedshoes.com.

Belle by Sigerson Morrison Cotton-Tapestry Flats

bellenyc.com

To buy: $195, bellenyc.com.

DV by Dolce Vita Striped Fabric Flats

dolcevita.com

To buy: $79, dolcevita.com.

Joie Patterned Fabric Flats

joie.com

To buy: $175, joie.com.

Donald J Pliner Spotted Flats in Calf Hair and Suede

donaldjpliner.com

To buy: $225, donaldjpliner.com.

Lands’ End Leopard Flats in Calf Hair and Leather

landsend.com

To buy: $95, landsend.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel