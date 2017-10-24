The New Ultra-Comfy (and Machine Washable!) Shoes Your Kid Will Live In

You might have heard the buzz about Allbirds—the cult-favorite, New Zealand-based comfy shoe brand taking the world by storm. And now the ultra-comfortable shoes aren’t just for grown-ups: Today the brand launched Smallbirds, a version of the company’s famous wool runners for kids.

The limited-edition shoe line is available in sizes for toddlers ages two to four (5T-10T), and comes in three colors: NZ blue, kea red, and natural grey. The shoes cost $55, and are available online at Allbirds.com, or in-store at their New York City and San Francisco locations.

Parents will appreciate the shoe for more than their comfy sole. Because they’re made with merino wool, a soft, naturally moisture-wicking and odor minimizing material, kids can forgo wearing socks. The wool regulates temperature, so your little one stays cool in the heat and warm in the summer. And because tots have feet that grow as fast as they do, the slight stretch in Smallbirds provides more miles for the money. They’re machine washable, too—you'll never have to throw out Smallbirds because they’re too muddy from playing outside.