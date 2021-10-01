Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Cozy Slippers on Sale—None of These Are Over $25
Ready or not, crispier weather is around the corner. This means that it's time to pack away the swimsuits, tank tops, and flip-flops and pull out the fall sweaters, winter parkas, and warm pajamas. But let's not forget about one of the fastest areas of the body to attract a chill: the feet. When socks aren't enough, take your comfort level one step further with the warmest, fuzziest slippers you can find.
A good slipper comes down to quality materials, proper support for the foot, and, of course, cozy comfort, and Amazon just put a bunch of good slippers on sale for up to 41 percent off. Not only are they affordable, but they also pass the tests of quality and comfort for Amazon shoppers, who are raving about them in their reviews.
Since there's no better feeling than changing out of stiff outdoor shoes and sliding into a pair of soft slippers, we've sorted through hundreds of slippers on Amazon to find the coziest pairs on sale right now. Better yet, each style featured below is less than $25.
Read on for six on-sale slippers you should be buying on Amazon now—before cold weather really starts.
Fanture Faux Fur House Slippers
Add a touch of chic to your housebound footwear with these faux fur slides, which come in 13 colors and patterns. Not only do they look cute, but they're super comfortable, too, with multiple layers of high-density memory foam. They even have a rubber sole, if you wanted to run out and grab the mail in them. Amazon shoppers say that even after a year of wear, they're still in really good shape. And at 41 percent off, they have the biggest discount on this list.
HomeTop Fuzzy Knitted Memory Foam Slippers
Find comfort in seconds with these knitted memory foam slippers. The faux fur trim and memory foam insole ensure maximum coziness, while the breathable knit doesn't compromise on warmth. Plus, the slippers also have an anti-slip outsole. And with over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers can assure you that they are worth the buy: "Best slip-ons I've ever purchased," one even said. You can get them on sale for 34 percent off right now.
Kolili Faux Fur Moccasins
A slipper you can wear indoors and outdoors? Yes, please! With its non-slip sole, these moccasins will be there to offer support whether you're cleaning up around the house or running a quick errand. The fuzzy faux fur feels like a gentle hug around the foot, and Amazon shoppers say the slippers keep their feet warm even when they're outside in the winter. As a bonus, you can save 22 percent if you get them on Amazon right now.
HomeTop Breathable Cotton Memory Foam Slippers
Do your feet tend to get sweaty in slippers? Try these memory foam slippers by HomeTop, which are made with moisture-wicking French terry material. Plus, they're super comfortable, with an insole containing three layers of high-density memory foam and sponge. But they don't overdo it: "I like that they have a feel of comfort, and yet are not so fluffy that you're sliding around in them a week after getting them," one Amazon customer wrote. With over 7,600 five-star ratings, it's safe to say shoppers like this now-under-$20 pair.
Sosushoe Slip-On House Slippers
It's hard to find a slipper that nails the balance between fluffy and supportive, but Amazon shoppers say these non-slip house slippers do the trick. They're made with a sturdy textured rubber sole to maximize grip and support, and on the inside, you'll find cushy memory foam and breathable knit for added comfort. "I wear slippers nearly every waking moment on tile flooring, and these are likely the best-cushioned ones I've tried," one Amazon shopper wrote in a review.
Wishcotton Memory Foam Slippers With Closed Back
Keep it simple with these versatile slippers, designed with a soft cotton interior. The memory foam footbed conforms right to your foot, and a closed back offers extra support for your heel and angle. With a textured rubber sole, these cozy slippers can be worn both indoors and outdoors. You can get them on sale for 35 percent off on Amazon, so add them to your cart while the discount lasts.