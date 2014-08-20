7 Trendy Slip-on Sneakers for Fall
Report Keelin Slip-on Sneakers
A neutral with attitude, almost-black embossed sneakers add dimension to a monochromatic look.
To buy: $48, nastygal.com.
Featured August 2014
Dolce Vita Gordie Sneakers
Treat these animal-printed sneakers as a neutral: Pair them with burgundy one day, gray the next. Plus, thanks to the slim sole, they feel more feminine.
To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.
C. Wonder Calf Hair Slip-on Sneakers
With a flirty dress and a leather or denim jacket, luxe calf-hair slip-ons can stand in for your go-to flats so you can pound the pavement without sacrificing comfort. Also available in black.
To buy: $98, cwonder.com.
Sam Edelman Becker
Metallic-flecked tweed sneakers add subtle sparkle, jazzing up just about anything from boyfriend jeans to slim tuxedo pants. Available in a variety of other colors and patterns.
To buy: $80, zappos.com.
Gap Slip-On Sneakers
Printed chambray slides make trying the denim-on-denim look a no-brainer. Wear them with black skinnies or dark inky jeans to add relaxed flair to your weekend dressing. Available in two other patterns.
To buy: $40, gap.com.
Vans Perf Leather Slip-Ons
From the company that started it all, the iconic slip-on has been updated with perforated leather for a fresh and modern take. Also available in white.
To buy: $60, vans.com.
Tory Burch Jessie Quilted Slip-on Sneakers
Wear navy quilted sneakers with jeans, a cross-body bag, and a chunky gray sweater for a grown-up collegiate look.
To buy: $165, neimanmarcus.com.
