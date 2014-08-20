7 Trendy Slip-on Sneakers for Fall

By Allison Chesky
Updated September 11, 2014
nastygal.com
No wonder this style crops up season after season: These kicks are adorable and practical.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Report Keelin Slip-on Sneakers

nastygal.com

A neutral with attitude, almost-black embossed sneakers add dimension to a monochromatic look.

To buy: $48, nastygal.com.

Featured August 2014

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Dolce Vita Gordie Sneakers

anthropologie.com

Treat these animal-printed sneakers as a neutral: Pair them with burgundy one day, gray the next. Plus, thanks to the slim sole, they feel more feminine.

To buy: $40, anthropologie.com.

3 of 7

C. Wonder Calf Hair Slip-on Sneakers

cwonder.com

With a flirty dress and a leather or denim jacket, luxe calf-hair slip-ons can stand in for your go-to flats so you can pound the pavement without sacrificing comfort. Also available in black.

To buy: $98, cwonder.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Sam Edelman Becker

zappos.com

Metallic-flecked tweed sneakers add subtle sparkle, jazzing up just about anything from boyfriend jeans to slim tuxedo pants. Available in a variety of other colors and patterns.

To buy: $80, zappos.com.

5 of 7

Gap Slip-On Sneakers

gap.com

Printed chambray slides make trying the denim-on-denim look a no-brainer. Wear them with black skinnies or dark inky jeans to add relaxed flair to your weekend dressing. Available in two other patterns.

To buy: $40, gap.com.

6 of 7

Vans Perf Leather Slip-Ons

vans.com

From the company that started it all, the iconic slip-on has been updated with perforated leather for a fresh and modern take. Also available in white.

To buy: $60, vans.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Tory Burch Jessie Quilted Slip-on Sneakers

neimanmarcus.com

Wear navy quilted sneakers with jeans, a cross-body bag, and a chunky gray sweater for a grown-up collegiate look.

To buy: $165, neimanmarcus.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Chesky