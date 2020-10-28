These Are the Most Comfortable Slip-on Shoes for Everyday Errands
Cool, quick kicks are just a slide away.
When you’re in a bind for time, ties and buckles can really slow you down. Although we love a good sneaker, there’s no saving grace like a slip-on when it comes to getting dressed and out the door fast. Not only are they super convenient, many of them now come with flexible, breathable materials and built-in cushions that keep feet dry, clean, and comfortable for larger tasks and longer missions. But slip-ons don’t have to be an eyesore—we tracked down the sleekest designs so nobody will be able to tell that your outfit was rushed. Whether you’re running to the store, meetings, or just to the mailbox, scroll below for a spectrum of styles that don't sacrifice aesthetics for convenience.
1
Birdies has made a name for itself by bringing stylish slippers to the streets. The Swan Slide is among its most coveted, hailed for its unique cut, soft step, and no-slip traction. Scoop up a pair in one of six fashion-forward finishes, including metallics and animal prints (last time we checked, they were flying off the shelves).
2
This simple, smart slide from Target’s A New Day line is equipped with a memory foam insole for maximizing comfort with every step. Scoop up a pair in one of four shades and patterns (we’re currently loving this quilted green option for adding a subtle pop of color to your favorite neutrals).
3
Dr. Scholl’s is another shoemaker you can feel good about wearing in more ways than one. This bestselling slip-on (available in five shades and patterns) is not only versatile and comfortable, but also made from eco-conscious materials such as recycle bottles.
4
Everlane's designs are as environmentally-conscious as they are chic. This beloved flat is made of a moldable knit meant to move with the foot for more mobility. A flexible cushioned insole, rubber outsole, and a pull tab make for added agility and accessibility.
5
These highly-rated loungers from Allbirds are cut from a fabric made of eucalyptus tree fiber—perfect for the eco-conscious explorer looking for sustainable support. While the breathable, mesh-like material makes them ideal for warmer days, the brand also offers wool loungers for a cozier stride.
6
Achieve the ballet look without the pain that can come with flat and narrow slippers. This sweet and sophisticated design from Aerosoles is designed with a special comfort technology and extra cushioning along the footbed for walking (or dancing) through life with ease. With 19 shades and patterns, you’re sure to find your perfect match.
7
This sleek hybrid slip-on from TOMS, featuring a removable insole made of plant-derived and recycled materials, works triple duty as a slipper, sneaker, and dress shoe. Pick up a neutral and a darker shade and you’ll never have to worry about not having something to wear or having to cut an event short again.
8
Inspired by 1960s surf adventures to Baja California, Mexico, this standard canvas is the epitome of West Coast cool (literally, as it also features a custom cooling system for optimal airflow and comfort). A contoured foam footbed with extra heel-strike cushion and sturdy natural rubber outsole make it great for long walks along the boardwalk or sight-seeing around the city.
9
This laceless running shoe from Adidas boasts a Cloudfoam midsole and elastic straps along the upper for cushioned comfort and sock-like securing. Scoop up a pair for a sportier look and added support on higher-intensity days.
10
Rustic enough for a day on the water, yet refined enough for brunch or even the office, there’s a reason this boat shoe from Sperry has developed a cult following among women and men alike. An innovative 360-degree lacing system and shock-absorbent heel offer additional backing for long days and rocky surfaces (the brand’s Duck Boot is another staple for those looking for a bit more coverage).
11
If you’ve become accustomed to the comfort of UGG’s cozy slippers, we suggest trying these sneaker slides on for size. The perforated but durable stretch fabric allows for ventilation on warmer days, and an extended back offers additional protection against heel blisters. Bonus: Each shoe is made in a factory that supports women with the help of HERproject.
12
Fashion meets function in Rothy’s knit shoes, which are spun from repurposed plastic bottles, mold to the shape of your foot for a custom fit, and come in what seems like an endless supply of cuts, colors, and patterns. The Chelsea rides the line between a boot and a sneaker and pairs with pretty much any look.