I Have Ankle Pain and Flat Feet, but These Comfortable Sneakers Let Me Walk for Hours on End
Walking is one of my favorite ways to decompress and clear my mind after a long day, but as someone with chronic ankle pain stemming from fallen arches, I find it difficult to stroll for more than an hour in shoes without support. Any time I know I'll be spending hours on my feet, I'm presented with the same dilemma: Do I go with the cool sneakers with no support that I know will practically kill my feet at the end of the day, or stick to the muddy running shoes with plenty of arch support that aren't as fashionable?
Thankfully, I finally found the Goldilocks of walking shoes. The Skechers' Uno Stand on Air Sneakers look great with nearly every outfit I have, without sacrificing comfort. One of the brand's classic designs and a best-seller, the Stand on Air sneakers are made with a cooling memory foam insole that contours to my flat feet while providing support. I can walk for hours in them without any soreness and aches, and after realizing how much I love them, I now own three pairs.
To buy: From $48; amazon.com.
The gateway pair into my obsession were the Stand on Air sneakers designed in collaboration with artist James Goldcrown (known for his rainbow-colored hearts murals). The shoes, decorated with his signature hearts, got me compliments wherever I went, but what kept me wearing them was really how utterly comfortable they were. Their cooling memory foam insoles kept my feet breezy even on the hottest days of the summer, and their air-cushioned midsoles made me feel as if I was bouncing on air. My arches are so well supported, it even takes the pressure off my knees that can come from having flat feet.
What I also love is the 1-inch heel, which makes my legs look longer and pair perfectly with dresses, jeans, and about everything else you can think of. The design also offers plenty of room for my wide feet, so my bunions aren't constantly being rubbed against. After wearing my first pair for a week, I decided that I needed to lock in more of these shoes. I've since bought them in a classic white and navy, and I'm tempted to get another.
I'm not the only fan of Skechers' sneakers, though: More than 3,300 shoppers have given it five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers agreeing that they're the combination of ″fashion plus comfort." One shopper wrote, "I started a job that would entail standing in one place for several hours. I always buy Skechers because they fit me so well, so when I saw these shoes I was curious! I bought them and couldn't be happier with them. They have memory foam on the bottom which cushions my feet and my hours of standing are just fine."
Skechers' Uno Stand on Air sneakers start at $48, and you can buy them on Amazon now. Certain styles and colors (like this black pair) are even on sale, so lock yours in before they're gone.
