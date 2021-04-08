What Shoes to Wear with Flare Jeans

With longer jeans—and especially flares—you’re often covering more of the foot, so a pointed pump offers a great way to ensure your shoes don’t get lost in the shuffle. These pumps from Steve Madden have a high heel for preventing jeans from dragging, and are cut lower on the toes for a peek-a-boo effect. While we consider the black suede a wardrobe staple, it also comes in a spectrum of other colors and finishes (such as crystal rhinestone) for bold impressions.

Shop it: Steve Madden Daisie Pumps