Back-to-School Shoes for Kids

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated July 08, 2014
The start of a new school year is right around the corner. Get your little ones ready with a great new pair of kicks.
Minnetonka Double Fringe Side Zip (Children’s)

These fringe suede boots are comfortable, fun, and way cool paired with her skinny jeans and boho tunics. Available in four other colors.

To buy: $43, minnetonkamoccasin.com.

Vans Flame Outline Slip-On

You can’t go wrong with this die-hard skater-boy staple. The best part? The flames glow in the dark.

To buy: $37, vans.com.

J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Toe Ballet Flats

Perfect for your little “twinkle toes”: These canvas ballet flats are just the thing to put an extra spark in her step. Also in navy.

To buy: $58, jcrew.com.

Toms Grey Color Block Youth Botas

This sneaker-boot hybrid in rugged canvas will make his hoodies and flannels look slightly more put-together.

To buy: $44, toms.com.

Cape Clogs Pink Metallic Clogs

They’re easy-on and easy-off, but these funky metallic clogs also have a sling-back strap to keep them secure.

To buy: $60, capeclogs.com.

Sperry Top-Sider Tevin

Suede bucks give hand-me-down classics, like polos and khakis, a sturdy but preppy finish.

To buy: $50, sperrytopsider.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel