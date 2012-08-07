Back-to-School Shoes for Kids
Minnetonka Double Fringe Side Zip (Children’s)
These fringe suede boots are comfortable, fun, and way cool paired with her skinny jeans and boho tunics. Available in four other colors.
To buy: $43, minnetonkamoccasin.com.
Vans Flame Outline Slip-On
You can’t go wrong with this die-hard skater-boy staple. The best part? The flames glow in the dark.
To buy: $37, vans.com.
J.Crew Girls’ Glitter Toe Ballet Flats
Perfect for your little “twinkle toes”: These canvas ballet flats are just the thing to put an extra spark in her step. Also in navy.
To buy: $58, jcrew.com.
Toms Grey Color Block Youth Botas
This sneaker-boot hybrid in rugged canvas will make his hoodies and flannels look slightly more put-together.
To buy: $44, toms.com.
Cape Clogs Pink Metallic Clogs
They’re easy-on and easy-off, but these funky metallic clogs also have a sling-back strap to keep them secure.
To buy: $60, capeclogs.com.
Sperry Top-Sider Tevin
Suede bucks give hand-me-down classics, like polos and khakis, a sturdy but preppy finish.
To buy: $50, sperrytopsider.com.
