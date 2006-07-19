Save Your Soles
High Heel Pain
Problem: High heels set the balls of your feet on fire.
Solution: Airplus for Her Ball-of-Foot Cushions ($5 at drugstores) relieve the pressure―invisibly. “Metatarsalgia, or inflammation of the ball of the foot, is one of the most common foot complaints,” says Lisa Schoene,a Chicago-based podiatrist. “Giving shoes more shock absorption will help.”
Open Shoe Insoles
Problem: Hard-soled slides and open-toe shoes make you feel as if you’re walking on nails, not air.
Solution: Dr. Scholl’s for Her Open Shoe Insoles ($8 at drugstores) give your entire foot a break. The pillow-soft gel insoles fit in your slides without looking like ugly orthotics, and sweaty feet won’t slip around on the fabric tops.
Support Help for Flats
Problem: Lack of support from your flats makes you weak in the knees.
Solution: SuperFeet insoles ($40, superfeet.com) fit inside the bottoms of shoes to align your body correctly. Says Chicago-based podiatrist Lisa Schoene, "They support the whole foot, especially the arch," which is important when you're wearing flats.
Help for Slingback Pain
Problem: The backs of your slingbacks dig deeper than any insult ever could.
Solution: FootPetals Strappy Strips ($7, footpetals.com) adhere to insides of straps on your slingbacks or thong sandals, transforming torture devices into cushioned supports.