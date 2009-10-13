The Classic: Riding Boots

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Jose Picayo
Stir up excitement in your stable of basics with equestrian-inspired footwear.
The Real Deal

Jose Picayo

Ariat International

Once you break in these bona fide horse-riding boots, you’ll never want to take them off.
To buy: $380, ariat.com for stores.

Embellished Boots

Jose Picayo

From left:

BCBGeneration
Weathered brown leather and a row of buttons give the classic style a fun, casual twist.
To buy: $170, endless.com.

Miz Mooz
Lacing up the backs of these boots adds a Victorian touch. Available in black.
To buy: $170, infinityshoes.com.

Brown Out

Jose Picayo

From top:

Bed/Stü

These boots have cork midsoles, which contour to your feet.
To buy: $320, bedstu.com.

Franco Starto
A rich mahogany color will pair well with everything from prints to solid black.
To buy: $190, nordstrom.com.

The Frye Company
The marbled leather of this sleek cut will age beautifully.
To buy: $348, thefryecompany.com.

DKNY
Rubber-capped soles, as on these taupe pull-ons, keep you slip-free in slush.
To buy: $395, dkny.com for stores.

Black Beauty

Jose Picayo

From left:

Coach

An angled cut and a buckle accent give this simple design extra panache.
To buy: $348, coach.com.

Aquatalia by Marvin K.
Elastic gussets accommodate full calves.
To buy: $398, Saks Fifth Avenue, 212-753-4000.

Buckle Up

Jose Picayo

From left:

BE & D
Studs toughen up the buttery calfskin leather of these well-crafted boots.
To buy: $538, bluefly.com.

Gryson
This lambskin leather pick has detachable ankle straps, giving you two looks in one.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available.

Apepazza
Wear this chic over-the-knee style to give new life to leggings.
To buy: $329, musthaveshoes.com.

