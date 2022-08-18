I Tried the Adidas Cloudfoam Sneakers Shoppers Are Obsessed With, and They're Definitely Worth the Hype

You can buy a pair for just $49 right now.

Carly Totten
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Over the past few years, my closet has gone through a comfort transformation. I've leaned into joggers, I've finally found a pair of jeans I love, and I've discovered the true joys of wearing sneakers to make a fashion statement. I'm always on the lookout for new finds that toe the line between comfy and cool, so my interest definitely piqued when friends started sharing how much they love this very popular pair of Adidas sneakers that are on sale for 30 percent off.

The Adidas Cloudfoam 2.0 Pure Running Shoes are known for their cushioning, and they're on sale for as little as $49 in select sizes and colors. According to the brand, the support comes down to the inner sole that promises to make wearers feel as though they are "walking on air." Plus, the shoes are said to offer a breathable, foot-hugging knit upper that seemed like it would only enhance the lightweight feel of the shoes. I was intrigued, especially after seeing that the sneakers have nearly 60,000 five-star ratings and almost 7,000 positive reviews.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
To buy: $49 (was $70); amazon.com.

"Most comfortable shoes I've ever put on. I walked all day traveling and never had sore feet," shared a shopper who titled their review: "Like walking on actual clouds."

When it comes to sneakers, I'm even more picky about how they fit than I am with a pair of jeans, which is truly saying something. I have a high arch, and I'm prone to bouts with plantar fasciitis. So, my biggest concerns always come down to fit, arch support, and overall comfort. While I'm definitely not a sneaker aficionado, I do have to admit I was definitely questioning whether or not any pair of shoes would be comfortable enough for me to deem them "cloud-like." But these Adidas sneakers absolutely made me toss aside any skepticism during my very first time wearing them.

While I don't have any plans to wear the CloudFoam sneakers to run (I lean on my trusty pair of Brooks for that), I have never worn a more comfortable pair of sneakers on walks and errands around town. The sneakers weigh just 4 ounces, which is incredibly lightweight. But they don't feel flimsy at all. In fact, when I laced up the sneakers for the first time, I could immediately feel the shoes' thick cushioning molding to my feet. I then made the brave choice to go on a 2-mile walk with a pair of sneakers I hadn't broken in at all—and I was comfortable for the entire time.

Since my first wear, I have reached for my Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers again and again. They feel so effortless that I don't want to wear any other pairs of shoes in my closet, and the fact that they're neutral also works in my favor. If you're also leaning into comfort, I cannot recommend experiencing the hype of these sneakers for yourself, especially while you can scoop up a pair on sale for just $49.

