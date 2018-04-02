These New Glitter Birkenstocks Are the Glam-Yet-Comfy Shoes You’ve Been Waiting for

Birkenstock started out as a comfy, practical footwear brand well-loved by outdoorsy types, and later became an unexpected darling of the fashion world. Now, Birkenstock is reinventing itself once again, this time with a sparkly new look. At the Opening Ceremony fashion show in Disneyland, the company debuted its collaboration with Birkenstock and sent glittery sandals and clogs in pink and silver color options strutting their stuff down the runway. And starting today, the line is officially for sale online at Opening Ceremony. Whether you've been wearing Birkenstocks for years or have never tried a pair before, you'll probably want to add this glitzy style to your summer shoe collection.

At the runway show, the pink glittery sandals were paired with gray socks—a bold, high-contrast look that may just tempt you to try the sock-and-sandals trend (hey, even Lauren Conrad is rocking this style). Even without contrasting socks, the eye-catching sandals are sure to collect compliments all on their own.

Choose from two style, the Arizona sandals ($145) or the Boston clogs ($155). Compared to traditional Birkenstocks (the sandals are about $100, and the clogs are around $140), you won't have to pay that much more to get the glam version. Plus, if you've ever owned a pair of Birkenstocks before, then you already know that they last for years.