My Mom Says These Comfortable Shoes Are the Best Gift I've Ever Given Her

It’s an understatement to say that shopping for Mother’s Day gifts is hard. I mean, you’re searching for presents that represent all the good your mom brings to your life, and finding a necklace or bracelet that does that justice is nearly impossible. So last year, I opted out of my usual jewelry search and really thought about things my mom would not only want, but need. That’s how I came to the unusual decision to give her a pair of sneakers.

I know it might not sound like the most glamorous of gifts, so let me explain: My mom works in a hospital and is on her feet all day, and she likes to unwind after work or on the weekends by gardening and doing yard work. Not to mention, she’s had both knees replaced, so I really wanted to make sure she had a good and sturdy foundation.

What she needed was a pair of shoes that would support her all day long, and because I cover lifestyle and shopping trends, I knew of On Cloud, the Swiss sneakers that my nurse friends swear by. It was a no-brainer purchasing these for my mom, who is now adamant that they’re the best Mother’s Day gift anyone could give.

What sets On Cloud sneakers apart is that every part of the shoe is durable and cozy. For example, the outsoles are made with zero-gravity foam for comfort, and the heels are molded to provide security. Plus, there are special grooves throughout the shoe to maximize flexibility and motion.

My mom said the shoes are “real cushiony and provide a lot of support,” especially for those who, like her, are on their feet a lot. And her reasoning for why the shoes are a top-of-the-line Mother’s Day gift is simple: “We’re all busy and on our feet, and we have enough to worry about without feeling uncomfortable.”

Another big hit for her is the laces. Her On Cloud 2.0 shoes came with two lace options, one of which doesn't need to be tied, which she loves. And last but not least: “They’re cute!”

Below, you can shop some of my favorite On Cloud shoes for your mom (or yourself!). They’re worth every penny, and if you don’t trust me, trust my mom.

