Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Huge Sale on Sandals Right Now From Coach, Kate Spade, and More

Nordstrom Rack always has some of the best deals on designer brands, but right now, its giant sandal sale means prices are even lower. Thousands of sandals, from block heels to slides, are discounted by as much as 75 percent off. And if that isn't enough to convince you to buy a few new pairs of warm weather shoes, Nordstrom Rack is taking an additional 25 percent off many of the styles that are already marked down.

In other words, now is the time to refresh your footwear collection for the summer. You can shop popular brands like Coach, Vince, Calvin Klein, and Kate Spade for much less than their regular prices. For instance, these casual sandals from Vince typically cost $225, but they’re currently $82 thanks to a 63 percent markdown. Other styles, like these strappy Marc Fisher slides, are also on sale; you can save nearly $100 when you order a pair right now thanks to the two discounts applied to the original price.

Of course, because the discounts are so good, many sizes are selling out quickly—so you’ll have to act fast to snag the perfect pair of sandals in your size. Plus, the additional 25 percent off deals will only last through June 21. Start shopping some of the best deals on summer-ready sandals from Nordstrom Rack, below.