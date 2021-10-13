These Slingback Heels Are Actually Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day, According to Shoppers
Now that our feet have adjusted to wearing shoes again, you might be aching to dig your heels out of the closet once more. That being said, they aren't the top contenders when it comes to shoes that feel good. Fortunately, fashion has reached a point where "heels" and "uncomfortable" are no longer necessarily synonymous. This holds true for a pair of pumps from Naturalizer that over 1,000 reviewers have granted a five-star rating.
Naturalizer has done the seemingly impossible with its Banks pump. The low slingback heels not only look chic, but they're comfortable, too, making them "a pleasure to wear all day," according to a customer. And they're not just comfy by heel standards, but in general. As one reviewer wrote, "I walk a mile to and from work every day so shoes need to be amazingly comfortable—these COMPLETELY fit the bill."
As the brand states, the insole has extra cushy padding and linings that allow your feet to breathe, even if you're on them all day. And a lower heel gives you a stylish boost without crossing into stiletto territory. These are all lovely additions, but you might be wondering if wide feet and narrow feet are accounted for—indeed they are. The heels come in standard sizes, as well as wide and narrow widths.
One shopper noted that the size is "actually wide in width," and that they're the "only shoe I've found that I can wear all day without my feet hurting!" On the other end of the sizing spectrum, another person wrote the narrow fit was perfect, too, and added: "They were so comfortable that I danced all night in them!"
The heels might be a snazzy choice for your office attire or for date night, but they're also elegant enough to serve as the perfect wedding guest shoe (or any special occasion). What helps, according to those who have worn them, is the minimal to no break-in time.
"I bought these for a wedding and I wore them all day and evening with zero problems," explained a shopper who noted they'd not been able to wear pointed shoes up until then. "I wore them around the house for a few hours to break them in a little bit, but I don't think I even needed to do that. They were comfortable right out of the box."
You'll have no issue filling your shoe rack with new heels either, as there are 24 colors to choose from—whether your closet consists mostly of neutrals or you adore a splash of color. Hot coral, reds, and emerald green are all available, as are the classic black, white, and almond taupe tones.
Prove to your feet that heels no longer deserve the bad rap they once had. Grab a pair of these Naturalizer pumps that have changed the shoe game for so many shoppers.