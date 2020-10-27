Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Flats Famous for Being as Comfortable as Slippers Just Got Their Most Stylish Update Yet

Clear some room on your shoe rack because Birdies just launched its most stylish slippers to date. The direct-to-consumer shoe brand known for its comfortable flats launched a collaboration with design marketplace Minted last week, and the resulting collection is the epitome of cozy chic.

The limited-edition collection includes three pairs of embroidered flats ($165; birdies.com) in Birdies' classic silhouette—a no-slip velvet style that looks and feels like a plush loafer. The designs are anything but basic, too. Each shoe is intricately embroidered with flora and fauna motifs by independent female artists Julie Murray, Jessie Burch, and Emilie Simpson.

The resulting styles act as wearable art, and the shoes are priced at $165 per pair. Available in navy, black, or taupe velvet, the ultra-soft indoor/outdoor slippers feature a quilted insole and come in sizes 5 through 12.

“We can’t wait for our customers to experience this special collection,” says Bianca Gates, CEO and co-founder of Birdies in a press release. “​Working with a brand that is not only female-led and founded, but also strives to support the work of independent creators, in particular female artists, has been a rewarding experience, as it aligns with the Birdies mission of supporting and celebrating women who live with purpose."

If the Birdies brand sounds familiar, that’s because it’s beloved by Meghan Markle. Prior to her days as the official Duchess of Sussex, Meg first gave the slippers her stamp of approval when she was spotted wearing them on the set of Suits. Style icon Sarah Jessica Parker is also rumored to be a member of the Birdies fan base. The limited-edition Birdies x Minted shoe collection is only available while supplies last, so snag a pair now before they’re sold out for good. Or you can always get ahead on holiday shopping and buy a pair for someone on this year’s nice list.

