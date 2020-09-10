My Favorite Fall Boots Are From This Italian-Made Brand, and They’ve Lasted Me Years

Pulling stuff out of the back of your closet when it’s seasonally relevant again is akin to reuniting with old friends. At least for me it is, and that rush of excitement is never stronger than when summer gently cedes to fall. I live in cut-offs and sandals in hot weather, but when cooler temperatures start to prevail, that’s my signal that it’s time to return to fashion. And for the past few seasons, that’s meant I get to see my M.Gemi boots again.
The Corsa bootie is what I’d close my eyes and picture if someone asked me to imagine a timeless boot silhouette. Its 55-millimeter heel height, which is just a little over two inches, is comfortable for commutes and standing around at after-work events without a chair in sight. (Remember events?) It has a discreet inner zipper, and the shaft comes up a little above the ankle. I have the all-suede version in a light tan color that’s no longer available; I love to wear it with all hues of blue denim and one brown midi skirt I bought specifically with the boot in mind.
To buy: $265 (was $348); mgemi.com.
I discovered M.Gemi, a direct-to-consumer footwear brand whose name is a play on its founder’s, shortly after its launch in 2015—a time when new labels that promised to cut out the middleman to bring you quality goods at a fraction of the price were dropping left and right. The thing is, M.Gemi actually delivers on this. All of its shoes are made in family-owned factories in Italy by skilled artisans who know their way around a heel shaft and a leather upper. By working personally with the factories, producing pairs in small batches to avoid taking losses on overstock, and selling exclusively through its own website, M.Gemi can give people like you and me luxury-level shoes at much more reasonable prices.
This season marks my fourth fall wearing M.Gemi boots, and I’m looking forward to several more. They’re an investment I protect with the occasional professional cleaning, which costs way less than paying for new shoes every season. And when the time for flip-flops comes around again, it’s nice to know that I’m not saying goodbye to my M.Gemis—it’s just “see you later.”
Below, check out five more fall-ready and M.Gemi customer-loved boots, sneakers, moccasins, and more that you can reunite with year after year.
The Feliz suede moccasin is M.Gemi’s signature style. The leather-lined shoe is available in several suede shades, and for some diehard fans, it’s a “gotta catch ’em all” situation. “It’s apparent I love their comfort, style, and color choices,” said a customer who’s on her eighth pair.
Another style that’s available in a rainbow of shades, this loafer also comes with texture options: suede, metallic leather, or printed leather. The unlined style is naturally moisture-wicking and was so popular when it launched that it immediately sold out.
Meet the leather version of the suede bootie above. You can buy it in all cognac, all black, or an especially beautiful combination of black boot and graphic printed heel, pictured here.
If you need just one shoe this particular fall, it’s a slip-on. One customer called this “the most comfortable and attractive shoe I have ever owned,” while another put it more bluntly: “Do yourself a favor. Just buy them. Don't hesitate. Don't second guess it. Just do it.”
It’s striking how the “vintage varsity color blocking,” as M.Gemi calls it, makes each version of this retro-inspired leather-suede sneaker look totally different from the others. If you bought the shoes in White/Bone Multi and Gray/Pink Multi, nobody would realize they’re the same pair.