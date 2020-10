Close

Mary Jane Shoes for Fall By Petra Guglielmetti

The iconic little-girl shoe grows up to be stylish, fun, and even—dare we say?—sexy.

Nine West Suede-and-Leather Wedges nordstrom.com To buy: $85, nordstrom.com.

Stuart Weitzman Patent-Leather Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $345, neimanmarcus.com.

L'Autre Chose Suede-and-Python Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $439, Boyds, 215-564-9000.

Naturalizer Suede-and–Patent-Leather Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $79, naturalizer.com.

Anyi Lu Suede-and-Leather Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $425, bloomingdales.com for stores.

Butter Patent-Leather Heels endless.com To buy: $290.50, endless.com.

Casadei Patent-Leather Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $730, casadei.com for stores.

Miss Albright Leather-and-Velvet Heels Jens Mortensen To buy: $168, anthropologie.com.

